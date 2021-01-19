Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD surrenders a major part of intraday gains, up little around $1840

Gold: The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1877
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1877, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1863.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1827, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1802.4. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD surrenders a major part of intraday gains, up little around $1840
Gold maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session, albeit seemed struggling to capitalize on the intraday positive move. The commodity was last seen trading around the $1840 region, well within the striking distance of session lows.
The precious metal built on the previous day's goodish recovery move from the vicinity of the $1800 mark and gained traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The uptick was exclusively sponsored by the emergence of some selling around the US dollar, which tends to underpin demand for the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1834.36
|Today Daily Change
|-2.77
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1837.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1878.57
|Daily SMA50
|1860.66
|Daily SMA100
|1886.17
|Daily SMA200
|1844.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1840.86
|Previous Daily Low
|1802.8
|Previous Weekly High
|1863.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|1816.96
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1826.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1817.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1813
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1788.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1774.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1851.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1864.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1889.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
