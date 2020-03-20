Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD supported near $1,450/oz

Gold Futures: Rebound in the offing

Traders scaled back their open interest positions in Gold futures markets by nearly 12K contracts on Thursday as per preliminary figures from CME Group. In the same direction, volume shrunk for the third session in a row, this time by almost 119K contracts.

Gold supported near $1,450/oz and looks for a bounce

Thursday's pullback in prices of the ounce troy of gold was accompanied by declining open interest and volume, which opens the door to a probable rebound in the short-term horizon.





Gold rallies further beyond $1500 mark, fresh session tops

Gold continued gaining some positive traction through the early European session and shot to fresh daily tops, around the $1514-15 region in the last hour.

The precious metal once again managed to attract some buying ahead of the $1450 strong horizontal support – or YTD lows set at the beginning of this week – and snapped two consecutive days of losing streak. The early Asian session downtick remained limited amid mounting fears over the economic crisis from the coronavirus pandemic.