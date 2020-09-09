Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD supported at the deep retracement Fib [Video]

Gold: The resolve of the bulls is commendable, but the pressure seems to be mounting [Video]

Another almost flat close on the day does not tell the story. Holding the support of the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (of $1451/$2072) at $1926 on a closing basis is a little like a swan swimming right now. Seemingly smooth on a closing basis, but intraday the buyers are having to work feverishly hard to sustain the level as continual intraday moves to test $1902/$1910 are seen. The resolve of the bulls is commendable, however the pressure seems to be mounting by the session now. If the defence is broken, it could result in a strong move lower. A close below $1902 opens $1863 as the next test. Daily candles have a continual negative bias to them and having broken the three month uptrend, the outlook is deteriorating. Early morning moves are again pressuring lower today. Read More...

Gold supported at the deep retracement Fib

Gold has been retracing but the price came close to 88.6 fib and bounced back. We might see uptrend continuation.

88.6 is IMO the strongest fibonacci level. We could see another boune if the price gets there. However a close above 1936 on H1 chart will imply price to go further up. In addition, we can also see the confluence of D L4 and W L3. The first target is 1950 followed by 1965. As long as 1900 holds we won’t see sellers taking over. Buying the dip continues. Read More...