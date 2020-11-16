Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD support awaits at $1,865

All eyes on vaccine news for Gold’s next big move
On Monday, Moderna Inc. became the second U.S company to release data from its experimental vaccine, saying it was 94.5% effective against COVID-19.
The announcement comes just one week after a similar vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was found to be more than 90% effective.
Over the weekend, coronavirus infections worldwide exceeded 54.3 million – with the United States accounting for the biggest number individually at 11 million.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1,860 after Moderna's vaccine news
Gold has been losing ground after Moderna reported that its COVID-19 vaccine is 94.5% efficient. The Massachusetts-based pharmaceutical company follows in the footsteps of Pfizer and BioNTech, which announced a 90% efficacy last week. Additional efforts by AstraZeneca, Johnson&Johnson, and CureVac are eyed.
The growing chances of a quick exit from the covid crisis imply that less fiscal and monetary stimulus would be needed. In turn, the precious metal would have fewer funds to rise on.
