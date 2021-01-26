Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD stuck within tight $1850-$1860 ranges ahead of key market events

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD strays depressed around mid-$1800s amid mixed clues, eyes Federal Reserve

Gold prices declined below $1,850, currently around $1,849, during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The yellow metal dropped the previous day even as the US dollar index (DXY), which has an inverse relationship with gold, slumped from the weekly top. Although the recent vaccine updates and cautiously optimistic IMF favor the commodity buyers, global traders await the US Federal Reserve's first verdict of 2021 for fresh impulse.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1851.6 Today Daily Change -4.28 Today Daily Change % -0.23 Today daily open 1855.88 Trends Daily SMA20 1874.72 Daily SMA50 1858.68 Daily SMA100 1882.01 Daily SMA200 1848.51 Levels Previous Daily High 1868 Previous Daily Low 1847.2 Previous Weekly High 1875.2 Previous Weekly Low 1802.8 Previous Monthly High 1906.87 Previous Monthly Low 1775.52 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1860.05 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1855.15 Daily Pivot Point S1 1846.05 Daily Pivot Point S2 1836.23 Daily Pivot Point S3 1825.25 Daily Pivot Point R1 1866.85 Daily Pivot Point R2 1877.83 Daily Pivot Point R3 1887.65

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stuck within tight $1850-$1860 ranges ahead of key market events

It’s been a subdued session for spot gold prices (XAU/USD), which have traded within thin $1850-$1860 ranges throughout the entire day despite a softer US dollar. The buck was weighed in line with other safe-haven currencies and apparently also precious metals markets amid an improvement in the market’s appetite for risk given the latest positive vaccine updates. Meanwhile, bond market signals have not been very strong (note that movements in US real yields and inflation expectations are a key driver of precious metal price action). Ahead of the close of US trade, the precious metal trades around 0.2% or $3 lower on the day.

