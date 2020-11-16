Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD stuck in range below $1900, awaits fresh impetus [Video]

Gold lacks energy, trapped within a range [Video]
Gold has barely recovered last week’s sharp downfall that drove the price towards September’s low of 1,848, lingering slightly below its 20- and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) and the Ichimoku cloud. The momentum indicators are currently painting a neutral-to-bearish picture for the short term as the RSI continues to lack direction and is marginally below its 50 neutral mark, while the MACD is also in a sideways move around its red signal line and within the negative area. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stuck in range below $1900, awaits fresh impetus
Gold’s (XAU/USD) upside attempts continue to remain capped below the $1900 mark, as the metal extends its $20 range play in the European session.
Despite the latest leg higher from session lows of $1887, the further upside in the spot appears elusive, as the US dollar stages a comeback across the board. The risk-rally driven by the optimism over the vaccine progress seems to fade amid resurfacing concerns over the surging coronavirus cases worldwide. The safe-haven demand for the greenback returns, lifting the US dollar index from four-day lows of 92.47 to 92.64, at the press time. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1892.9
|Today Daily Change
|4.68
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|1888.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1897.41
|Daily SMA50
|1906.15
|Daily SMA100
|1904.71
|Daily SMA200
|1786.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1896.88
|Previous Daily Low
|1874.06
|Previous Weekly High
|1965.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|1850.56
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1888.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1882.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1875.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1863.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1853.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1898.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1909.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1921.53
Gold Futures: Room for extra upside
Open interest in gold futures markets rose for the third consecutive session on Friday, this time by around 3.2K contracts according to preliminary figures from CME Group. On the other hand, volume extended the downtrend for yet another session, now by around 75.7K contracts.
Gold prices cling to the positive territory at the beginning of the week and approach the critical $1,900 mark per ounce. Friday’s uptick amidst rising open interest allows for extra gains in the very near-term. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
