Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD stuck in bullish run

Has gold ended the eight months correction?
There’s a lot of talk in Fintwit lately suggesting that precious metals may have ended the long 8 months correction and ready for the next glorious rally. In this article, I will attempt to answer the question whether Gold has ended correction or not using technical analysis. I will use Elliott Wave Theory and also the simple concept of corrective and impulsive structure. Of course, no technical or fundamental analysis will always be 100% perfect. However, based on the current data, there’s still a possibility that the correction is not over yet. There are three charts presented below suggesting the correction may not be over. Read more ...
Gold: Stuck in bullish run
Since the start of this month, the gold has appreciated by 9% on the back of safe-haven demand and the sharp fall in US treasury yields and dollars. In recent times, the whole gold trade is based on the US yield story and given the fact that the yield story has backed off the high is keeping gold supported. But has the gold's lost much of its appeal for investors in 2021 compared to 2020?
The technical picture is in favour of the bulls and buying opportunities are still viewed as Federal Reserve's willingness to tolerate more inflation will keep the gold bulls active. The dollar index has been in a downtrend for a consecutive 12th day. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD climbs to the highest level since Feb. 25, beyond $1,780
Gold scaled higher through the mid-European session and shot to the highest level since February 25, around the $1,783-84 region in the last hour.
The precious metal built on the previous day's bullish breakout momentum through the $1,760-65 region and gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Friday. The US dollar struggled to preserve its modest intraday gains, instead witnessed met with some fresh supply at higher levels. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more ...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1780.78
|Today Daily Change
|16.95
|Today Daily Change %
|0.96
|Today daily open
|1763.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1733.19
|Daily SMA50
|1752.54
|Daily SMA100
|1805.24
|Daily SMA200
|1857.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1769.68
|Previous Daily Low
|1734.4
|Previous Weekly High
|1758.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|1721.34
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1756.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1747.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1742.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1720.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1706.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1777.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1791.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1812.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.20 amid an improving market mood
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.20, paring its losses as falling returns on US Treasuries push the dollar lower. Optimism about vaccines and a stronger global economy weigh on the greenback as well. US Building Permits, Housing Starts and Consumer Confidence are eyed.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 as the dollar weakens with yields
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38, recovering from the lows as falling US Treasury yields are dragging the dollar down ahead of several data releases. Sterling continues benefiting from Britain's vaccination campaign.
Stellar bulls on wrong side of uphill battle
XLM price has erected an ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart. A bounce from the setup’s lower trend line, although logical, seems unlikely. Stellar’s bear flag pattern on the 1-hour chart adds weight to the bearish outlook.
XAU/USD climbs to the highest level since Feb. 25, beyond $1,780
Gold gained strong follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Friday. The USD struggled to capitalize on its attempted recovery and benefitted the commodity. Rebounding US bond yields, the risk-on mood did little to hinder the positive momentum.
Gamestop waits for breakout signal, technical levels to watch
GameStop is struggling for relevance as COIN takes over! GME shares under pressure, down 6% on Thursday. GME is looking for a new CEO according to Reuters.