Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD stuck in bullish run

Has gold ended the eight months correction?

There’s a lot of talk in Fintwit lately suggesting that precious metals may have ended the long 8 months correction and ready for the next glorious rally. In this article, I will attempt to answer the question whether Gold has ended correction or not using technical analysis. I will use Elliott Wave Theory and also the simple concept of corrective and impulsive structure. Of course, no technical or fundamental analysis will always be 100% perfect. However, based on the current data, there’s still a possibility that the correction is not over yet. There are three charts presented below suggesting the correction may not be over. Read more ...

Gold: Stuck in bullish run

Since the start of this month, the gold has appreciated by 9% on the back of safe-haven demand and the sharp fall in US treasury yields and dollars. In recent times, the whole gold trade is based on the US yield story and given the fact that the yield story has backed off the high is keeping gold supported. But has the gold's lost much of its appeal for investors in 2021 compared to 2020?

The technical picture is in favour of the bulls and buying opportunities are still viewed as Federal Reserve's willingness to tolerate more inflation will keep the gold bulls active. The dollar index has been in a downtrend for a consecutive 12th day. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD climbs to the highest level since Feb. 25, beyond $1,780

Gold scaled higher through the mid-European session and shot to the highest level since February 25, around the $1,783-84 region in the last hour.

The precious metal built on the previous day's bullish breakout momentum through the $1,760-65 region and gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Friday. The US dollar struggled to preserve its modest intraday gains, instead witnessed met with some fresh supply at higher levels. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more ...