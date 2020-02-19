Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD struggles to stay strong beyond $1600, Chinese headlines in focus

Gold Price Analysis: Eyes re-test of the 2020 high on pennant breakout

Gold jumped 1.32% on Tuesday, confirming an upside break of the six-week-long narrowing price range or the pennant pattern on the daily chart. The breakout indicates the rally from November lows near $1,445 has resumed. Tuesday's close also invalidated the bearish lower high of $1,593.90 established on Feb. 3.

Additionally, the 5- and 10-day averages are trending north, indicating a strong upward momentum and the relative strength index has breached the descending trendline in favor of the bulls.

Gold prices step back from monthly high to $1,601.30 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The bullion earlier surged as headlines concerning China fuelled risk-off while a lack of major negative seems to trigger the latest pullback.

While Caixin raised doubts over the receding coronavirus numbers on Tuesday, the latest figures from Hubei, the epicenter of the deadly virus, suggest a mixed picture. As per the release, there are 1,693 new cases on February 18 versus 1,807 of February 17. The report also mentions 132 new deaths compared to 93 noted the previous day.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1603.62 Today Daily Change 0.84 Today Daily Change % 0.05 Today daily open 1602.78 Trends Daily SMA20 1573.17 Daily SMA50 1541.84 Daily SMA100 1511.52 Daily SMA200 1469.31 Levels Previous Daily High 1605.15 Previous Daily Low 1580.95 Previous Weekly High 1584.36 Previous Weekly Low 1561.99 Previous Monthly High 1611.53 Previous Monthly Low 1517.1 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1595.91 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1590.19 Daily Pivot Point S1 1587.44 Daily Pivot Point S2 1572.09 Daily Pivot Point S3 1563.24 Daily Pivot Point R1 1611.64 Daily Pivot Point R2 1620.49 Daily Pivot Point R3 1635.84



