Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD struggles to ride on risk aversion wave, stays below $1,700

Gold struggles to ride on risk aversion wave, stays below $1,700

Despite the recent risk-off sentiment, Gold prices remain more or less unchanged while flashing $1,687 as a quote during the Asian session on Friday. While the US-China trade war and downbeat catalysts from Japan seem to have been the major risk-signals off-late, US dollar pullback is likely behind the yellow metal’s lack of performance.

As if the current coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis isn’t enough for the world, US President Donald Trump offered additional challenges to the market while firing trade-war shots towards China. In return, Chinese state media attacked US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with words like “enemy of humankind”, “highly venomous”, etc.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1689.58
Today Daily Change 2.82
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 1686.76
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1690.2
Daily SMA50 1636.69
Daily SMA100 1590.64
Daily SMA200 1539.63
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1722.16
Previous Daily Low 1681.76
Previous Weekly High 1739
Previous Weekly Low 1661.18
Previous Monthly High 1747.82
Previous Monthly Low 1568.46
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1697.19
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1706.73
Daily Pivot Point S1 1671.63
Daily Pivot Point S2 1656.49
Daily Pivot Point S3 1631.23
Daily Pivot Point R1 1712.03
Daily Pivot Point R2 1737.29
Daily Pivot Point R3 1752.43

 

Gold Price Analysis: Focus on three-week-old support trendline near $1,680

Gold prices register 0.12% gains on a day while bouncing off the weekly low, flashed the previous day, to $1,689, during the early Asian session on Friday. Even so, the bullion remains below 100-bar SMA amid bearish MACD.

As a result, the sellers remain directed towards breaking the three-week-old support line, currently around $1,680, which holds the key to the metal’s further drop towards a 200-bar SMA level of $1,640. However, the previous week’s low surrounding $1,661/60 may offer intermediate support during the downside.

