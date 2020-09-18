Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD struggles to move back above 100-hour SMA [Video]

The outlook for gold has become increasingly rangebound [Video]

Over recent weeks, the outlook for gold has become increasingly rangebound. This has led to the development of a trading range between the extreme price moves $1902/$2015. This ranging outlook is reflected in momentum indicators flattening around their neutral points. Daily candlesticks fluctuate between positive and negative, often with small bodies (denoting uncertainty). The bulls continue to protect the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (of $1451/$2072) at $1926 (at least on a closing basis anyway). On the hourly chart we also see the willingness to buy around the $1937/$1940 pivot too. Pulling higher overnight, back above $1950 leaves a slight positive bias this morning and potential for pressure towards $1972/$1974 whch is the next resistance area. We remain neutral in the range for now, but above $1974 would be a positive move for pressure on $1992/$2015.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles to move back above 100-hour SMA

Gold regained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the previous day's losses to over one-week lows. The commodity held on to its intraday gains and traded above the $1950 level through the mid-European session.

Looking at the technical picture, the commodity has been oscillating in a range held over the past one week or so. The range-bound trading action constituted the formation of a rectangle on short-term charts, indicating a tug of war between bulls and bears.

Gold clings to gains near session tops, above $1950 level

Gold traded with a positive bias through the early European session and was last seen trading near the top end of the daily range, just above the $1950 level. A combination of supporting factors assisted the previous metal to regain positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recover a major part of the previous day's losses to over one-week lows.

The US dollar struggled to capitalize on the post-FOMC short-covering bounce, instead met with some fresh supply following Thursday's mostly disappointing US macro data. The USD remained depressed through the first half of the trading action on Friday, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that underpinned the dollar-denominated commodity. Read More...