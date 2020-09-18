Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD struggles to move back above 100-hour SMA [Video]

The outlook for gold has become increasingly rangebound [Video]
Over recent weeks, the outlook for gold has become increasingly rangebound. This has led to the development of a trading range between the extreme price moves $1902/$2015. This ranging outlook is reflected in momentum indicators flattening around their neutral points. Daily candlesticks fluctuate between positive and negative, often with small bodies (denoting uncertainty). The bulls continue to protect the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (of $1451/$2072) at $1926 (at least on a closing basis anyway). On the hourly chart we also see the willingness to buy around the $1937/$1940 pivot too. Pulling higher overnight, back above $1950 leaves a slight positive bias this morning and potential for pressure towards $1972/$1974 whch is the next resistance area. We remain neutral in the range for now, but above $1974 would be a positive move for pressure on $1992/$2015. Read More...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles to move back above 100-hour SMA
Gold regained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the previous day's losses to over one-week lows. The commodity held on to its intraday gains and traded above the $1950 level through the mid-European session.
Looking at the technical picture, the commodity has been oscillating in a range held over the past one week or so. The range-bound trading action constituted the formation of a rectangle on short-term charts, indicating a tug of war between bulls and bears. Read More...
Gold clings to gains near session tops, above $1950 level
Gold traded with a positive bias through the early European session and was last seen trading near the top end of the daily range, just above the $1950 level. A combination of supporting factors assisted the previous metal to regain positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recover a major part of the previous day's losses to over one-week lows.
The US dollar struggled to capitalize on the post-FOMC short-covering bounce, instead met with some fresh supply following Thursday's mostly disappointing US macro data. The USD remained depressed through the first half of the trading action on Friday, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that underpinned the dollar-denominated commodity. Read More...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1948.01
|Today Daily Change
|4.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|1943.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1944.86
|Daily SMA50
|1932.04
|Daily SMA100
|1833.98
|Daily SMA200
|1712.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1961.04
|Previous Daily Low
|1932.88
|Previous Weekly High
|1966.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|1906.62
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1943.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1950.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1930.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1917.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1902.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1958.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1974.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1987.15
EUR/USD falls below 1.1850 as US consumer sentiment beats
EUR/USD is trading under1.1850, off the previous levels as US consumer sentiment beat estimates with 78.9 points. The Fed refrained from adding more stimulus, supporting the dollar earlier in the week. Investors are eyeing fiscal stimulus talks.
GBP/USD falls as the EU reportedly objects Johnson's bill
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, off the highs. According to reports, the EU remains opposed to UK PM Johnson's controversial bill, which violates the Brexit accord.
Ethereum hits Bitcoin's bid to lead the market
Bitcoin risks dominance after the strong rise of Ethereum. Technical indicators show some significant discrepancies keeping the stress on the board. Sentiment levels are improving and bordering on optimism.
WTI: Clings to 50-DMA above $41, focus on Friday’s close
WTI (futures on Nymex) consolidates the three-winning streak above $41 mark on Friday, as the bulls await a fresh catalyst for the next push higher.