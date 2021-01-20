Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD struggles to keep the previous two-day upside

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls attempting to correct the bearish impulse

Gold prices are attempting to correct higher following strong daily supply. The 4-hour environment is bullish while the price holds above support. The price of the yellow metal has been under pressure of late and is attempting to correct the supply. The following is an analysis of the daily chart that offers a bearish bias from a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. 

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eases below $1,850 ahead of Biden’s entry to White House

Gold wavers around $1,841 after printing a two-day winning streak during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The yellow metal’s bounce off multi-day-old support line, from March, joined the US dollar’s pullback to trigger the bullion’s recent recovery. However, the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes join cautious sentiment ahead of Biden’s inauguration party to challenge the risk-on mood.

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 25.46
Today Daily Change 0.30
Today Daily Change % 1.19
Today daily open 25.16
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 25.99
Daily SMA50 24.96
Daily SMA100 24.91
Daily SMA200 22.37
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 25.42
Previous Daily Low 24.93
Previous Weekly High 25.89
Previous Weekly Low 24.34
Previous Monthly High 27.41
Previous Monthly Low 22.59
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.12
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.92
Daily Pivot Point S2 24.68
Daily Pivot Point S3 24.43
Daily Pivot Point R1 25.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.66
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.89

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

