Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD struggles to keep $1,800

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles to keep $1,800 even as S&P 500 Futures stay positive
Gold prices ease to $1,803 in an attempt to defy the previous two-day downside during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal fizzles bounce off $1,783 despite mild gains of the S&P 500 Futures. The bullion seems to have taken clues from the US Treasury yields while stepping back from $1,805.86 off-late.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.91
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|27.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.24
|Daily SMA50
|26.42
|Daily SMA100
|25.31
|Daily SMA200
|23.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.95
|Previous Daily Low
|27.32
|Previous Weekly High
|27.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|26.2
|Previous Monthly High
|27.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.56
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.77
Gold Price Analysis: Bears about to burst out of their cage to target $1,745.80
Gold is ripening for a short side trade setup given the recent price action. Bears can target a measured target of $1,745.80 once 4-hour conditions confirm the bearish bias.
Further to the prior analysis, Gold Price Analysis: Bears engaging below firm resistance, targetting $1,750, gold has indeed broken below 1800 and reached the $1,790 target, in fact printing a low beyond there at $1,782.50.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays directed towards 0.80 after upbeat Aussie Q4 Private Capex
AUD/USD holds steady near 36-month high above 0.7950 after Australia’s Q4 Private Capital Expenditure grew past-market forecast. Aussie bond yields stay strong near May 2019 top, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains.
Gold: struggles to keep $1,800 even as S&P 500 Futures stay positive
Gold fades recovery moves from $1,783, barely positive after two consecutive declines. Risks cheer Fed policymakers’ rejection of reflation fears, vaccine news. Light calendar in Asia warrants traders to follow US Treasury yields for fresh impulse.
Dogecoin price jumps 20% thanks to yet another endorsement from Elon Musk
As the entire cryptocurrency market suffered a massive sell-off, Dogecoin price also plummeted from a high of $0.06 to a low of $0.041. However, thanks to another endorsement from the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, the digital asset managed to recover almost instantly.
GBP/USD keeps the longest weekly rally in three years above 1.4100
GBP/USD remains mildly bid, easing from highs near 1.4150. UK Chancellor is up for an easy budget to help Britain overcome pandemic losses. Risk-on mood, US dollar weakness adds strength to the upside momentum. US Durable Goods Orders and Preliminary GDP awaited.
US Dollar Index: Looks neutral/bearish near-term
DXY keeps the rangebound trading in the 90.00 region, always supported by the key 2020-2021 support line (near 89.80).