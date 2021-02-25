Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD struggles to keep $1,800

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles to keep $1,800 even as S&P 500 Futures stay positive

Gold prices ease to $1,803 in an attempt to defy the previous two-day downside during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal fizzles bounce off $1,783 despite mild gains of the S&P 500 Futures. The bullion seems to have taken clues from the US Treasury yields while stepping back from $1,805.86 off-late.

XAG/USD Overview Today last price 27.91 Today Daily Change -0.01 Today Daily Change % -0.04 Today daily open 27.92 Trends Daily SMA20 27.24 Daily SMA50 26.42 Daily SMA100 25.31 Daily SMA200 23.84 Levels Previous Daily High 27.95 Previous Daily Low 27.32 Previous Weekly High 27.96 Previous Weekly Low 26.2 Previous Monthly High 27.92 Previous Monthly Low 24.19 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 27.71 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 27.56 Daily Pivot Point S1 27.51 Daily Pivot Point S2 27.11 Daily Pivot Point S3 26.89 Daily Pivot Point R1 28.14 Daily Pivot Point R2 28.36 Daily Pivot Point R3 28.77

Gold Price Analysis: Bears about to burst out of their cage to target $1,745.80

Gold is ripening for a short side trade setup given the recent price action. Bears can target a measured target of $1,745.80 once 4-hour conditions confirm the bearish bias.

Further to the prior analysis, Gold Price Analysis: Bears engaging below firm resistance, targetting $1,750, gold has indeed broken below 1800 and reached the $1,790 target, in fact printing a low beyond there at $1,782.50.

