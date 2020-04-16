Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD struggles to justify safe-haven status, mildly weak above $1700

Gold struggles to justify safe-haven status, mildly weak above $1700
With the King Dollar cheering the market’s risk-off moves, Gold traders seem to remain depressed. The yellow metal drops to $1,714.80, down 0.08% on a day, during the pre-Europe session on Thursday.
While the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) warning of a global recession, coupled with the surge in the coronavirus (COVID-19) fatalities, propelled the US dollar the previous day, recently released virus data adds to the broad risk-off.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1715.37
|Today Daily Change
|-0.63
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1716
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1616.54
|Daily SMA50
|1608.3
|Daily SMA100
|1564.14
|Daily SMA200
|1523.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1731.5
|Previous Daily Low
|1707.88
|Previous Weekly High
|1690.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|1609.15
|Previous Monthly High
|1703.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1451.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1716.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1722.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1705.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1694.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1681.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1729.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1742.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1752.66
Asia Update: Uncertain outlook has FX sentiment suffering and gold firming as haven
Investors continue taking refuge from the storm under a gold umbrella. Still, demand was getting crowded out a bit overnight by a firmer US dollar and demand for US treasuries. However, gold remains supported by Covid-19 driven safe-haven demand, which remains bolstered by the unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimuli around the globe.
