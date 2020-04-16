Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD struggles to justify safe-haven status, mildly weak above $1700

Gold struggles to justify safe-haven status, mildly weak above $1700

With the King Dollar cheering the market’s risk-off moves, Gold traders seem to remain depressed. The yellow metal drops to $1,714.80, down 0.08% on a day, during the pre-Europe session on Thursday.

While the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) warning of a global recession, coupled with the surge in the coronavirus (COVID-19) fatalities, propelled the US dollar the previous day, recently released virus data adds to the broad risk-off.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1715.37 Today Daily Change -0.63 Today Daily Change % -0.04 Today daily open 1716 Trends Daily SMA20 1616.54 Daily SMA50 1608.3 Daily SMA100 1564.14 Daily SMA200 1523.87 Levels Previous Daily High 1731.5 Previous Daily Low 1707.88 Previous Weekly High 1690.42 Previous Weekly Low 1609.15 Previous Monthly High 1703.27 Previous Monthly Low 1451.3 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1716.9 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1722.48 Daily Pivot Point S1 1705.42 Daily Pivot Point S2 1694.84 Daily Pivot Point S3 1681.8 Daily Pivot Point R1 1729.04 Daily Pivot Point R2 1742.08 Daily Pivot Point R3 1752.66

Asia Update: Uncertain outlook has FX sentiment suffering and gold firming as haven

Investors continue taking refuge from the storm under a gold umbrella. Still, demand was getting crowded out a bit overnight by a firmer US dollar and demand for US treasuries. However, gold remains supported by Covid-19 driven safe-haven demand, which remains bolstered by the unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimuli around the globe.

