Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD struggles to justify risk-on mood above $1,700

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles to justify risk-on mood above $1,700

Gold eases to $1,728, while trying to reverses late Monday’s pullback from over a week’s top, during the initial Asian session trading on Tuesday. The yellow metal’s rise to the highest since March 26 the previous day while benefiting from the US dollar losses and upbeat market sentiment. However, bulls failed to keep the gains as the drop in the US 10-year Treasury yields and upbeat equities lured traders off from the yellow metal as full markets eyed.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1728.22 Today Daily Change -1.20 Today Daily Change % -0.07 Today daily open 1729.42 Trends Daily SMA20 1722.71 Daily SMA50 1771.11 Daily SMA100 1815.55 Daily SMA200 1859.54 Levels Previous Daily High 1730.68 Previous Daily Low 1705.84 Previous Weekly High 1733.24 Previous Weekly Low 1677.98 Previous Monthly High 1759.98 Previous Monthly Low 1676.87 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1721.19 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1715.33 Daily Pivot Point S1 1713.28 Daily Pivot Point S2 1697.14 Daily Pivot Point S3 1688.44 Daily Pivot Point R1 1738.12 Daily Pivot Point R2 1746.82 Daily Pivot Point R3 1762.96

Stocks higher on NFP and record ISM service reading, Oil slumps, Gold in ‘no man’s land’

Gold prices are in ‘no man’s land’ as investors await to see if the bond market selloff returns and sends the dollar higher. This is a tough Monday for gold trading as Europe remains on holiday and Treasury yields look stable. The aftermath of the robust nonfarm payroll report is dampening demand for safe-havens but could be raising some eyebrows about future inflation down the road. Gold’s bottom appears to be in place but that will only be confirmed once everyone returns from holiday tomorrow.

