Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD struggles to justify risk-on mood above $1,700

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles to justify risk-on mood above $1,700
Gold eases to $1,728, while trying to reverses late Monday’s pullback from over a week’s top, during the initial Asian session trading on Tuesday. The yellow metal’s rise to the highest since March 26 the previous day while benefiting from the US dollar losses and upbeat market sentiment. However, bulls failed to keep the gains as the drop in the US 10-year Treasury yields and upbeat equities lured traders off from the yellow metal as full markets eyed.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1728.22
|Today Daily Change
|-1.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1729.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1722.71
|Daily SMA50
|1771.11
|Daily SMA100
|1815.55
|Daily SMA200
|1859.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1730.68
|Previous Daily Low
|1705.84
|Previous Weekly High
|1733.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|1677.98
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1721.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1715.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1713.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1697.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1688.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1738.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1746.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1762.96
Stocks higher on NFP and record ISM service reading, Oil slumps, Gold in ‘no man’s land’
Gold prices are in ‘no man’s land’ as investors await to see if the bond market selloff returns and sends the dollar higher. This is a tough Monday for gold trading as Europe remains on holiday and Treasury yields look stable. The aftermath of the robust nonfarm payroll report is dampening demand for safe-havens but could be raising some eyebrows about future inflation down the road. Gold’s bottom appears to be in place but that will only be confirmed once everyone returns from holiday tomorrow.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
