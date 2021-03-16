Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD struggles to gather momentum amid USD resilience

Stock bulls run – Will gold ones too?

Resting on Friday, surging on Monday. Feeble downswing attempt defeated right after the open, and then just bullish price action. Retail data today, and another FOMC meeting tomorrow –" I view the former as not too likely to spoil today‘s market action. About the latter, remembering the latest reactions to Powell pronouncements, I look for the markets to be affected to a much greater degree.

Don‘t look for material surprises, or be spooked by bets on the Fed tightening through dot plot adjustment or other forward guidance tools.

Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: A break above $1,745 to bring in more XAU/USD buyers

Gold was able to close the first day of the week in the positive territory but struggles to gather bullish momentum on Tuesday as investors remain hesitant to short the USD ahead of the FOMC's policy announcements on Wednesday.

On the upside, the initial hurdle is located at $1,745 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement/20-day SMA). If this level turns into a support, the next target could be seen at $1,767 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).”

“Supports align at $1,720 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) and $1,700 (psychological level).

Read more...