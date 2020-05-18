Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD struggles to find demand as risk rally intensifies

Gold makes sharp U-turn from multi-year highs, slumps to $1,730 area

The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to its highest level since December of 2012 at $1,765 on Monday but fell sharply during the American trading hours. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair was trading at $1,730, losing 0.7% on a daily basis.

Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: After the break higher the bears have stepped in

On Monday there has been a change in the risk tone. Stock markets moved higher as more positive news about a potential COVID -19 vaccine hit the markets in the EU session an over the weekend. Moderna Inc stated its experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed some promising results in a small early-stage trial, stock futures traded higher in US premarket trading. This also comes amid Oxford University study moving to a more advanced stage in the UK too.

Adding to this France and Germany also moved forward to propose that the EU raise debt in a joint scheme for the first time. This is seen as a major step forward but the Dutch will also have to agree and they have shown some opposition in the past.

Read more...