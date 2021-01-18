Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD struggles to capitalize on intraday bounce, up little around $1930-32

Gold Futures: A near-term rebound looks likely
Open interest in gold futures markets shrunk by nearly 4K contracts on Friday, reversing the previous day's build, all in light of flash data from CME Group. Volume followed suit and went down by almost 67K contracts following two consecutive daily builds.
Gold meets support near $1,800/oz
Friday's negative price action in the precious metal was amidst diminishing open interest and volume, removing some strength from a deeper pullback in the short-term. That said, decent support in gold looks to have emerged around the $1,800 per ounce for the time being. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles to capitalize on intraday bounce, up little around $1930-32
Gold struggled to capitalize on its goodish intraday bounce of nearly $40 and was last seen trading with modest gains, around the $1830-32 region.
The precious metal witnessed some selling during the early part of the trading action on Monday and dropped to one-and-half-month lows, albeit managed to find decent support ahead of the $1800 mark. The prevalent cautious mood extended some support to traditional safe-haven assets and assisted the XAU/USD to attract some dip-buying. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to stay under pressure while below strong resistance at $1,845
Gold failed to stage a convincing rebound last week. The yellow has been edging higher on expectations of both monetary and fiscal stimulus, recovering from the lows, but further XAU/USD decline toward $1,800 remains on the cards, FXStreet's Eren Sengezer briefs.
Key quotes: "On Wednesday, the Eurostat will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for the eurozone. If CPI figures trigger a selloff in the EUR/USD pair, strong demand for the buck could also weigh on XAU/USD." Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1834.8
|Today Daily Change
|9.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.50
|Today daily open
|1825.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1880.49
|Daily SMA50
|1861.23
|Daily SMA100
|1887.48
|Daily SMA200
|1844.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1857.02
|Previous Daily Low
|1823.4
|Previous Weekly High
|1863.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|1816.96
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1836.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1844.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1813.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1801.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1780.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1847.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1869.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1880.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.21 amid mixed markets mood
EUR/USD is trading below 1.21, consolidating Friday's losses as the market mood is mixed. Upbeat Chinese GDP and US stimulus are cheering markets while Italy's political crisis and the depressing coronavirus picture is weighing on sentiment.
GBP/USD fails to recover despite accelerated UK vaccine campaign
GBP/USD remains below 1.36, shrugging off the expansion of Britain's vaccination campaign. Post-Brexit talks on financial services continue while tension is mounting ahead of US President-elect Biden's inauguration.
Gold struggles to capitalize on intraday bounce, up little around $1930-32
Gold struggled to capitalize on its goodish intraday bounce of nearly $40 and was last seen trading with modest gains, around the $1830-32 region.
Forex Today: Dollar holds onto gains, shrugging off upbeat Chinese GDP, vaccine news eyed
Markets are mixed on "Blue Monday" with the dollar clinging to gains related to risk aversion, while upbeat Chinese growth partially offsets the gloom.Tension is mounting ahead of President-elect Biden's inauguration.
US Dollar Index clinches new 2021 highs near 91.00
The greenback, when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY), adds to Friday’s gains and moves closer to the key barrier at 91.00 the figure, or new 2021 highs.