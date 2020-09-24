Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD struggles near two-month lows, around $1850 area [Video]

Gold: Dollar strengthening has really had a negative impact on the yellow metal [Video]
The dollar strengthening has really had a negative impact on gold. The price has driven decisively lower in the past few sessions, with key support levels breached. The move is continuing lower today. The rejection of the support around $1902 has been developing but as the US session took hold yesterday another surge of gold selling has pulled the market to what is now a two month low. There was some consideration given to the spike low of $1863 overnight, but the bears continue to drag the market lower today. Having broken decisively clear below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (of $1451/$2072) the implication is a move to the 38.2% Fib level at $1835 now. However, if gold is anything like silver then the 50% Fib level may be also on the cards (at $1761). Read More...
Gold remained depressed through the first half of the trading action on Thursday and was last seen hovering near two-month lows, around the $1850 region.
The precious metal prolonged this week's bearish break through the $1900 strong horizontal support and witnessed some follow-through selling for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. The ongoing downtrend was exclusively sponsored by strengthening US dollar, which tends to undermine demand for the dollar-denominated commodity. Read More...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1857.44
|Today Daily Change
|-6.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|1863.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1938.58
|Daily SMA50
|1940.13
|Daily SMA100
|1842.31
|Daily SMA200
|1720.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1905.5
|Previous Daily Low
|1855.89
|Previous Weekly High
|1973.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|1932.88
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1874.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1886.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1844.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1825.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1794.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1894
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1924.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1943.61
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s bearish bias intact, acceptance below $1844 critical – Confluence Detector
Gold’s (XAU/USD) correction from record highs of $2075 has regained traction this week, with the August low of $1863 taken out, thanks to the relentless surge in the US dollar’s safe-haven demand. Global economic recovery worries amid coronavirus resurgence in key economies and central banks’ on hold monetary policy outlooks continue to fuel the dollar’s rally.
The bright metal extends Wednesday’s 2% sell-off this Thursday, down for the fourth day in a row, as bear eye a test of the critical support at $1844. How is gold positioned on the chart ahead of the US Jobless Claims data and Day 3 of the Fed Chair J. Powell’s testimony. Read More...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
