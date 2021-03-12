Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD struggles near three-day lows, just above $1700 mark

Gold Futures: Extra gains lose traction
Open interest in Gold futures markets shrunk by around 5.8K contracts on Thursday, according to preliminary readings from CME Group. Volume followed suit and dropped for the third session in a row, this time by around 22.5K contracts.
The weekly recovery in gold prices faltered around the $1,740 area on Thursday. The move was on the back of diminishing open interest and volume, indicative that further upside is out of favour for the time being. That said, the focus of attention could now re-shift to the YTD lows in the $1,680 mark per ounce recorded earlier in the week. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles near three-day lows, just above $1700 mark
Gold remained depressed through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1700 mark.
The precious metal witnessed some heavy selling on the last trading day of the week and extended the previous day's retracement slide from the $1740 strong horizontal resistance. A sudden spike in the US Treasury bond yields turned out to be one of the key factors driving flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to find cushion at the $1700 level
Gold (XAU/USD) failed to sustain at weekly highs around $1740 on Thursday, ending the day in the red at $1724. On the final trading day of this week, XAU/USD bears are testing bullish commitments above $1700, as FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta reports.
“The reflation theme is back in play, thanks to the upbeat remarks from US President Joe Biden, who talked up the vaccine campaign amid the $1.9 trillion stimulus passage. Therefore, gold could bear the brunt if the uptrend in the US rates resumes. On the macro front, the US PPI release will be eyed while the focus will continue to remain on the yield play.” Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1704.54
|Today Daily Change
|-19.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.11
|Today daily open
|1723.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1754.58
|Daily SMA50
|1815.14
|Daily SMA100
|1840.66
|Daily SMA200
|1859.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1739.93
|Previous Daily Low
|1719.33
|Previous Weekly High
|1759.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|1687.37
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1727.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1732.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1715.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1707.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1694.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1735.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1748.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1756.59
