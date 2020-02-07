Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD struggles for direction around $1,570/oz

Gold Rebounds on Short Covering
The precious metal is rising for the second consecutive day. The gains come amid a rise in risk appetite. The gains are more likely as a result of short covering.
Gold prices fell sharply in the earlier part of the week. Investors will be looking at today’s jobs report following a strong increase in the manufacturing sector and a strong performance in ADP private payrolls.
XAU/USD Pares Losses but Upside Limited
The precious metal posted a healthy recovery during the intraday session. However, price action remains a bit stale at the current highs near 1563. Read more...
Gold struggles for direction around $1,570/oz
Prices of the ounce troy of the precious metal appear to have met a decent resistance in the vicinity of $1,570, where sits the 10-day SMA.
Gold looks to risk trends, data
After two consecutive daily advances, prices of the precious metal seem to have run out of steam amidst the prevailing risk-on mood in the global markets and ahead of the key US Non-farm Payrolls.
In fact, news that China will halve its tariffs on US imports under the ‘Phase 1’ trade deal has boosted the appetite for riskier assets, while market participants continue to deem as positive the increasing efforts from the Chinese authorities to contain the Wuhan coronavirus, all morphing into further selling interest around bonds, the yen, and gold. Read more...
Gold (XAU/USD) Intraday: Further advance
Pivot (invalidation): 1561.00
Our preference
Long positions above 1561.00 with targets at 1572.00 & 1579.00 in extension.
Alternative scenario
Below 1561.00 look for further downside with 1556.00 & 1552.50 as targets.
