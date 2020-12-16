Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move to one-week tops

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD retreats from 1-week tops, steady around $1855 ahead of FOMC

Gold surrendered its intraday gains to one-week tops and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range. The commodity was last seen hovering near the $1855 region, nearly unchanged for the day.

The US dollar prolonged its recent bearish trend and tumbled to fresh two-and-half-year lows amid firming expectations for additional US fiscal stimulus. This, in turn, allowed the dollar-denominated commodity to build on the overnight positive move and gain some follow-through traction through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday.

Gold’s volatility

The current volatility of the yellow metal has been a topic of discussion in the markets. One day it’s rising to highs and then directly falls back to lows. For an instrument that is supposed to be a stable thing in the markets without much fear from external threats, Gold has been acting just like an instrument for the past couple of months. But then again, this year has shown us that almost anything is possible. So what’s the reason making Gold act in such a way?

