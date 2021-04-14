Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD struggled for a firm direction and remained confined in a range on Wednesday

Does gold want to move lower?
Gold’s slight rally might be getting some people excited, but appearances can be deceiving. USDX action hints at gold really wanting to move lower.
The yellow metal has climbed, but only with lacklustre energy. If the USD Index is not rising, then gold should really be shooting up and breaking new monthly highs, but it isn’t. Readers have been asking what’s happening and some have been concerned with gold’s apparent strength. So, let’s break it down.
History tends to rhyme and what happened before, will – to some degree - happen again. Gold is not immune to this concept, and the current implications are bearish.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains confined in a range above 100-hour SMA
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price moves through the mid-European session and remained confined in a narrow trading band, around the $1,745 region.
A generally positive tone around the equity markets failed to assist the safe-haven XAU/USD to capitalize on the previous day's goodish bounce from the $1,724 area, or over one-week lows. Apart from this, a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields further collaborated towards capping gains for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Meanwhile, the US dollar languished near three-week lows, which, in turn, extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity and helped limit any meaningful slide. Investors also seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait for fresh clues from the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech later this Wednesday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains to fresh April highs
The EUR/USD pair is approaching the 1.2000 as risk appetite took over financial markets. Powell repeats a well-known statement pushing Wall Street to record highs.
GBP/USD holds on to daily highs near 1.3800
The broad dollar’s weakness helps GBP/USD recover some ground, although the pound is among the worst performers. Britain's successful vaccination campaign supports sterling.
DOGE soars 80% on the day to become 10th largest crypto by market cap
Dogecoin (DOGE), the notorious meme-like cryptocurrency that continues to invite both affectionate hype and thinly-concealed derision, has posted some of the highest gains in the cryptocurrency market this week.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range above 100-hour SMA
Gold struggled for a firm direction and remained confined in a range on Wednesday. The subdued price action constitutes the formation of a rectangle on the 1-hour chart. A mixed technical set-up warrants some caution before placing fresh directional bets.
Coinbase (COIN) to be worth more than Nasdaq, NYSE and EuroNext combined! $360 indicated
The latest indicated price for COINBASE (COIN) is $360. Full trading is due to commence shortly. That valuation gets close to a market capitalization of $100 billion.