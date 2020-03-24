Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD still well bid just below $1600 mark

Gold eases from 2-week tops, still well bid just below $1600 mark

Gold maintained its strong bid tone through the mid-European session, albeit has retreated around $30 from intraday swing highs to the $1615 region.

The precious metal built on its recent recovery move from the $1450 strong horizontal support, or YTD lows and gained some strong follow-through traction for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. Read more…

Gold is extending the short-term rally and it gets closer to March 9 medium-term high

The gold futures contract gained 5.59% on Monday following Sunday’s Fed unlimited Quantitative Easing announcement. Yellow metal has retraced almost half of its recent sell-off, as it got back above the $1,550 level yesterday. Today, gold is extending that short-term rally and it gets closer to March 9 medium-term high of $1,704.30. Read more…

Global Stocks, Crude Oil, and Gold Rally on Stimulus Hopes

The XAU/USD rallied as traders moved to gold following yesterday’s action by the Fed. The pair reached a high of 1610, which is the highest level since March 13. Looking at the hourly chart, we see that the pair has been on an upward trend from Friday last week when it bottomed at around 1,463.20. This price is slightly below the 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement level while the RSI is at the overbought level of 78. As such, the pair could test this Fibonacci level at 1,612 and make a short-term pullback to retest the 50% Fibonacci level of 1,583. Read more...