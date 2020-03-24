Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD still well bid just below $1600 mark

Gold eases from 2-week tops, still well bid just below $1600 mark
Gold maintained its strong bid tone through the mid-European session, albeit has retreated around $30 from intraday swing highs to the $1615 region.
The precious metal built on its recent recovery move from the $1450 strong horizontal support, or YTD lows and gained some strong follow-through traction for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. Read more…
Gold is extending the short-term rally and it gets closer to March 9 medium-term high
The gold futures contract gained 5.59% on Monday following Sunday’s Fed unlimited Quantitative Easing announcement. Yellow metal has retraced almost half of its recent sell-off, as it got back above the $1,550 level yesterday. Today, gold is extending that short-term rally and it gets closer to March 9 medium-term high of $1,704.30. Read more…
Global Stocks, Crude Oil, and Gold Rally on Stimulus Hopes
The XAU/USD rallied as traders moved to gold following yesterday’s action by the Fed. The pair reached a high of 1610, which is the highest level since March 13. Looking at the hourly chart, we see that the pair has been on an upward trend from Friday last week when it bottomed at around 1,463.20. This price is slightly below the 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement level while the RSI is at the overbought level of 78. As such, the pair could test this Fibonacci level at 1,612 and make a short-term pullback to retest the 50% Fibonacci level of 1,583. Read more...
EUR/USD pressured around 1.08 as dollar attempts recovery
EUR/USD is trading around 1.108 as the market mood remains upbeat. The Fed's QE is weighing on the dollar and US fiscal stimulus is awaited. Plunges in eurozone and US PMIs are shrugged off for now.
GBP/USD trades around 1.17 amid upbeat market mood
GBP/USD is trading above 1.17 as the dollar retreats after the Fed's open-ended QE announcement on Monday. Sterling is ignoring the plunge in UK Services PMI to 35.7 and the lockdown in the UK.
Altcoin segment – “Houston, we have a problem”
Bitcoin's dominance chart shows a key moment that can have disastrous consequences. An increase in King Bitcoin dominance could mean the end of hundreds of Altcoin projects. Main Altcoins show signs of a possible positive outcome, but everything is at stake.
WTI struggles around $25.00 as buyers await fresh clues to extend recovery
WTI struggles to carry the recovery gains. The US dollar registers broad weakness as markets cheer nearness to the COVID-19 Bill. Fed announced unlimited QE the previous day, coronavirus risk prevails. API data, global activity gauges in the spotlight.