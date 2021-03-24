Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD still stuck in this week’s $1725-$1745ish range

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recovery looks to US Treasury yields on the way to $1,750

Gold prices waver around $1,735, holds the previous day’s consolidative moves, as Asian traders prepare for Thursday. The yellow metal bounced off $1,723.86 on Wednesday and snapped a two-day losing streak. Though, the upside momentum couldn’t breach the weekly cap surrounding $1,750. While US dollar moves tried to tame the gold buyers, bond waves seemed to have played their role in marking the corrective pullback.

Read more ...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1734.44 Today Daily Change 7.49 Today Daily Change % 0.43 Today daily open 1726.95 Trends Daily SMA20 1729.64 Daily SMA50 1789.29 Daily SMA100 1828.11 Daily SMA200 1860.61 Levels Previous Daily High 1742.58 Previous Daily Low 1724.76 Previous Weekly High 1755.59 Previous Weekly Low 1719.3 Previous Monthly High 1871.9 Previous Monthly Low 1717.24 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1731.57 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1735.77 Daily Pivot Point S1 1720.28 Daily Pivot Point S2 1713.61 Daily Pivot Point S3 1702.46 Daily Pivot Point R1 1738.1 Daily Pivot Point R2 1749.25 Daily Pivot Point R3 1755.92

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD still stuck in this week’s $1725-$1745ish range

It continues to be an uninspired week for spot gold (XAU/USD) markets; the precious metal continues to trade within $1725-$1745ish parameters, with the 21-day moving average, which currently resides around $1732, acting as a magnet to the price action. On the day, gold is up a modest 0.4% or about $8. Last Thursday’s lows at just under $1720 and highs at $1755 remain the key areas of support and resistance.

Read more ...