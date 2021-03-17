Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD still stuck in rangebound conditions ahead of FOMC meeting result

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD still stuck in rangebound conditions ahead of FOMC meeting result
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) are in consolidation mode for a second straight day, albeit they continue to trade with a positive bias. XAU/USD prices have traded within a tight $1725-$1740ish range, having advanced marginally above Monday’s low-$1720s to $1735ish range. As of right now, XAU/USD is flat on the day trading around the $1730 mark, with the precious metal having been unable to convincingly break above last Thursday’s $1740 top.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.92
|Today Daily Change
|-0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.22
|Today daily open
|26.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.6
|Daily SMA50
|26.42
|Daily SMA100
|25.51
|Daily SMA200
|24.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.3
|Previous Daily Low
|25.8
|Previous Weekly High
|26.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.95
|Previous Monthly High
|30.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.92
ECB accelerates its asset purchases, gold needs Fed to follow suit
What does this all mean for gold prices? Well, the ECB’s move should prove rather negative for the price of gold , at least initially. This is because the loosening of the European monetary policy could weaken both the euro and gold against the U.S. dollar. Indeed, as the chart below shows, although the price of gold increased on Thursday, it declined one day later.
