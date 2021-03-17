Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD still stuck in rangebound conditions ahead of FOMC meeting result

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD still stuck in rangebound conditions ahead of FOMC meeting result

Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) are in consolidation mode for a second straight day, albeit they continue to trade with a positive bias. XAU/USD prices have traded within a tight $1725-$1740ish range, having advanced marginally above Monday’s low-$1720s to $1735ish range. As of right now, XAU/USD is flat on the day trading around the $1730 mark, with the precious metal having been unable to convincingly break above last Thursday’s $1740 top.

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 25.92
Today Daily Change -0.32
Today Daily Change % -1.22
Today daily open 26.24
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 26.6
Daily SMA50 26.42
Daily SMA100 25.51
Daily SMA200 24.4
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 26.3
Previous Daily Low 25.8
Previous Weekly High 26.46
Previous Weekly Low 24.95
Previous Monthly High 30.07
Previous Monthly Low 25.9
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 26.11
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.99
Daily Pivot Point S1 25.93
Daily Pivot Point S2 25.62
Daily Pivot Point S3 25.43
Daily Pivot Point R1 26.42
Daily Pivot Point R2 26.61
Daily Pivot Point R3 26.92

 

ECB accelerates its asset purchases, gold needs Fed to follow suit

What does this all mean for gold prices? Well, the ECB’s move should prove rather negative for the price of gold , at least initially. This is because the loosening of the European monetary policy could weaken both the euro and gold against the U.S. dollar. Indeed, as the chart below shows, although the price of gold increased on Thursday, it declined one day later.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD wavers around the round-figure following its bounce off 1.1882. EUR/USD stays steady around 1.1900, after a three-day losing streak, during the initial Asian session trading. US stimulus, reflation fears highlight today's Fed decision.

GBP/USD is changing hands closer to 1.39, taking advantage of weak US retail sales and benefiting from Britain's vaccine-led recovery prospects. 

EUR/USD wavers around the round-figure following its bounce off 1.1882. EUR/USD stays steady around 1.1900, after a three-day losing streak, during the initial Asian session trading. US stimulus, reflation fears highlight today's Fed decision.

Cardano price is up by 24% in the past few hours after Coinbase announcement. However, investors are concerned whether this move will last or not. 

Major equity indexes started the day mixed on Tuesday as investors seem to be opting out to stay on the sidelines ahead of the FOMC's policy announcements.

