Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD Still room for extra losses

Gold Price Analysis: Well-supported and ready to rise ahead of the Fed – Confluence Detector

Gold has been holding onto some of its gains and now faces a big test – the Federal Reserve's rate decision. Can the precious metal continue higher? The technical positioning looks promising.

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that XAU/USD is sitting above strong support at $1,709, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, the Simple Moving Average 10-one-day, the SMA 5-1h, the Bollinger Band 15min-Middle, the SMA 50-1h, the SMA 200-15m, and more. Read more…

Gold Futures: Still room for extra losses

In light of flash figures for Gold futures markets from CME Group, open interest rose for the second session in a row on Tuesday, now by just 457 contracts. In the same direction, volume reversed two daily pullbacks and increased by around 26.3K contracts. Read more...