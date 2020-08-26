Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD still looks cheap after accounting for inflation-adjusted yields

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD keeps buyers hopeful around $1,930

Gold prices ease from $1,932.48 to $1,929.50 amid the initial Asian session trading on Wednesday. Even so, the yellow metal keeps the latest pullback from $1,914.40 that struggles to question the three-day losing streak. While buyers seem to await fresh clues, sellers are less interested in considering the US dollar’s downbeat performance the previous day. It should also be noted that the run-up in equities exerts additional downside pressure on the metal’s safe-haven demand.

Gold still looks cheap after accounting for inflation-adjusted yields

Gold’s price reached a record high of $2,075 per ounce earlier this month and was last seen trading at $1,925, representing a 27% gain on a year-to-date basis. However, bond fund giant Pimco’s validation model, which is based on changes in the real, or inflation-adjusted yield of government bonds, suggests that the yellow metal is still undervalued. The real or inflatio-adjusted US 10-year yield recently fell to record lows below -1% earlier this month.

