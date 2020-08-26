Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD still looks cheap after accounting for inflation-adjusted yields

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD keeps buyers hopeful around $1,930

Gold prices ease from $1,932.48 to $1,929.50 amid the initial Asian session trading on Wednesday. Even so, the yellow metal keeps the latest pullback from $1,914.40 that struggles to question the three-day losing streak. While buyers seem to await fresh clues, sellers are less interested in considering the US dollar’s downbeat performance the previous day. It should also be noted that the run-up in equities exerts additional downside pressure on the metal’s safe-haven demand.

Today last price 1929.32
Today Daily Change 1.14
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 1928.18
 
Daily SMA20 1972.63
Daily SMA50 1871.68
Daily SMA100 1792.11
Daily SMA200 1671.4
 
Previous Daily High 1937.67
Previous Daily Low 1914.4
Previous Weekly High 2015.65
Previous Weekly Low 1911.64
Previous Monthly High 1984.8
Previous Monthly Low 1757.7
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1923.29
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1928.78
Daily Pivot Point S1 1915.83
Daily Pivot Point S2 1903.48
Daily Pivot Point S3 1892.56
Daily Pivot Point R1 1939.1
Daily Pivot Point R2 1950.02
Daily Pivot Point R3 1962.37

 

Gold still looks cheap after accounting for inflation-adjusted yields

Gold’s price reached a record high of $2,075 per ounce earlier this month and was last seen trading at $1,925, representing a 27% gain on a year-to-date basis. However, bond fund giant Pimco’s validation model, which is based on changes in the real, or inflation-adjusted yield of government bonds, suggests that the yellow metal is still undervalued. The real or inflatio-adjusted US 10-year yield recently fell to record lows below -1% earlier this month. 

