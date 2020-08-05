Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD still has more in it

Gold Price Analysis: Buy the dips circa $2008 after a correction from record highs

Gold quickly retraced $20 from fresh all-time highs of $2031.20, as investors took profits off the table after the relentless rise. Despite the pullbacks, the path of least resistance is to the upside amid persistent downbeat tone seen around the US dollar.

The greenback remains undermined by falling US inflation-adjusted/ real Treasury yields, which sit at record lows amid worries over the US economic recovery. Meanwhile, low yields make the non-yielding gold more attractive.

Gold still has more in it

Overnight Gold pushed past $2000.00 per ounce, and we are already seeing gold lovers talking about the $2100 and $3000 levels. It truly is a remarkable run for gold, this year alone it has had a rally of 32%, and year over year it has risen 38%. The driver of this phenomenal move up has been uncertainty; uncertainty in the economy, in the government and uncertainty in a vaccine.

