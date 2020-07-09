Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD still favorable at multi-year tops

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sidelined in Asia, eyes fourth-straight weekly gain

Gold is lacking a clear directional bias on Thursday with prices stuck in a trading range of $1,804 to $1,811. The bulls seem to be taking a breather, having engineered a rally from $1,756 to $1,818, a nine-year high, in the last three trading days.

However, despite the overnight pullback from multi-year highs and the dull trading seen over the past few hours, gold is still up close to 2% on a week-to-date basis. If the metal holds above Monday's opening price of $1,784 through Friday's GMT close, a fourth straight weekly gain would be confirmed. That would be the longest weekly winning streak since December 2019.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1810.3 Today Daily Change 0.59 Today Daily Change % 0.03 Today daily open 1809.71 Trends Daily SMA20 1759.43 Daily SMA50 1733.57 Daily SMA100 1684.39 Daily SMA200 1597.96 Levels Previous Daily High 1818.17 Previous Daily Low 1791.66 Previous Weekly High 1789.28 Previous Weekly Low 1757.7 Previous Monthly High 1785.91 Previous Monthly Low 1670.76 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1808.04 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1801.79 Daily Pivot Point S1 1794.86 Daily Pivot Point S2 1780 Daily Pivot Point S3 1768.35 Daily Pivot Point R1 1821.37 Daily Pivot Point R2 1833.02 Daily Pivot Point R3 1847.88

Gold: Still favorable at multi-year tops

Wells Fargo Investment Strategy Analyst Austin Pickle, said in its latest note, gold is likely to see additional gains by the end of 2020.

Key quotes (Kitco News): "We still like gold at these levels. In May 2019, gold finally and definitively broke above the $1,300 per ounce resistance level—after six years of trying. In the year since that time, gold has made comparably quick work of the next major resistance levels.”



