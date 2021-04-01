Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD steps back from $1,710 immediate resistance

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD steps back from $1,710 immediate resistance

Gold prices drop to $1,706 during the latest pullback on early Thursday. The yellow metal’s failures to extend the previous day’s recovery moves beyond 100-HMA and a short-term resistance line joins recently weakening RSI, from an overbought area, to favor intraday sellers. As a result, the bullion’s drop to the $1,700 threshold becomes imminent. However, any further downside will be challenged by $1,688.

Gold seems to have been a significant beneficiary of month-end rebalancing

With UST 10 year yields still above 1.70 and the dollar sailing on an even keel, gold seems to have been a significant beneficiary of month-end rebalancing.

Going into quarter-end, it is worth highlighting that gold has underperformed US 10-year bonds by 5% and US equities by around 15-20%. So, if there was a need to rebalance portfolios, it’s likely to be gold buying at current levels – and probably what’s behind today's move.

