Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD steady above $1,560 amid fears of China’s coronavirus outbreak

Gold Price Analysis: Portrays rising trend-channel on H4, Coronavirus in focus

Gold prices lack momentum while trading around $1,561.50 during early Friday. Even so, the bullion stays inside a short-term ascending trend-channel formation that portrays the strength of the underlying momentum. Also supporting the odds for the yellow metal's rise is the outbreak of China's coronavirus that helps the safe-havens.

With this, buyers can take aim at the formation resistance surrounding $1,574.50 if managed to break 50% Fibonacci retracement of the early-month upside, at $1,564.50.

Gold: Steady above $1,560 amid fears of China’s coronavirus outbreak

Gold stays modestly changed from Thursday’s close while taking rounds to $1,562.5 during Friday’s Asian session. The bullion recently benefited from the market’s risk-off sentiment amid fears emanating from China and trade headlines. However, US dollar gains seem to cap the yellow metal’s upside.

Leading the risk aversion is China’s outbreak of coronavirus. The humanly transmitted disease has so far taken 17 lives and spread out of the Chinese borders to renew the fears of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) virus spread that took 774 lives in 2002/03. The latest update suggests that Japan confirmed the second case of coronavirus while the World Health Organization (WHO) still believes its too early to term it as an international threat.

