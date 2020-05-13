Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD steadily climbs to session tops, closer to $1710 level ahead of Powell’s speech [Video]

Gold: The market remains stuck around $1700 [Video]

The range on gold continues as the market remains stuck around $1700. For the past five weeks, gold has traded within the confines of resistance at $1746 and support at $1660. As the range has gone on, there have been converging levels of support and resistance, leaving the most recent levels of $1681 as support and $1722 as resistance. Interestingly this is entirely around the old $1702 old breakout which has become a pivot within the range. Gold is now into its 12th session of having printed trades at this $1702 pivot. Momentum indicators continue to moderate, with the RSI and Stochastics almost entirely flat around their mid-points. Read more...

Gold steadily climbs to session tops, closer to $1710 level ahead of Powell’s speech

Gold edged higher during the mid-European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, above the $1705 level.

A combination of supporting factors assisted the commodity to regain some positive traction for the second straight session on Wednesday and move well within the striking distance of weekly tops. Investors remain concerns about the second wave of coronavirus infections, which turned out to be one of the key factors extending some support to the precious metal's perceived safe-haven status. Read more...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1712.34 Today Daily Change 9.86 Today Daily Change % 0.58 Today daily open 1702.48 Trends Daily SMA20 1705.31 Daily SMA50 1649.13 Daily SMA100 1608.59 Daily SMA200 1550.42 Levels Previous Daily High 1711.09 Previous Daily Low 1693.76 Previous Weekly High 1723.7 Previous Weekly Low 1682.3 Previous Monthly High 1747.82 Previous Monthly Low 1568.46 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1704.47 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1700.38 Daily Pivot Point S1 1693.8 Daily Pivot Point S2 1685.11 Daily Pivot Point S3 1676.47 Daily Pivot Point R1 1711.13 Daily Pivot Point R2 1719.77 Daily Pivot Point R3 1728.46

XAU/USD analysis: Tests lower pattern line

On Tuesday, the XAU/USD exchange rate failed to surpass the 1,710.00 level. During today's morning, the rate was testing the lower line of the ascending triangle pattern.

From a theoretical point of view, it is likely that a reversal north could occur in the nearest future. In this case the price for gold could exceed the 1,710.00 mark. Read more...