Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD steadily climbs to session tops, closer to $1710 level ahead of Powell’s speech [Video]

Gold: The market remains stuck around $1700 [Video]
The range on gold continues as the market remains stuck around $1700. For the past five weeks, gold has traded within the confines of resistance at $1746 and support at $1660. As the range has gone on, there have been converging levels of support and resistance, leaving the most recent levels of $1681 as support and $1722 as resistance. Interestingly this is entirely around the old $1702 old breakout which has become a pivot within the range. Gold is now into its 12th session of having printed trades at this $1702 pivot. Momentum indicators continue to moderate, with the RSI and Stochastics almost entirely flat around their mid-points. Read more...
Gold steadily climbs to session tops, closer to $1710 level ahead of Powell’s speech
Gold edged higher during the mid-European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, above the $1705 level.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the commodity to regain some positive traction for the second straight session on Wednesday and move well within the striking distance of weekly tops. Investors remain concerns about the second wave of coronavirus infections, which turned out to be one of the key factors extending some support to the precious metal's perceived safe-haven status. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1712.34
|Today Daily Change
|9.86
|Today Daily Change %
|0.58
|Today daily open
|1702.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1705.31
|Daily SMA50
|1649.13
|Daily SMA100
|1608.59
|Daily SMA200
|1550.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1711.09
|Previous Daily Low
|1693.76
|Previous Weekly High
|1723.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|1682.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1747.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1568.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1704.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1700.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1693.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1685.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1676.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1711.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1719.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1728.46
XAU/USD analysis: Tests lower pattern line
On Tuesday, the XAU/USD exchange rate failed to surpass the 1,710.00 level. During today's morning, the rate was testing the lower line of the ascending triangle pattern.
From a theoretical point of view, it is likely that a reversal north could occur in the nearest future. In this case the price for gold could exceed the 1,710.00 mark. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs as Powell dismisses negative rates
EUR/USD has retreated from the highs after Fed Chair Powell dismissed the idea of setting negative interest rates. He painted a gloomy picture of the economy. Coronavirus statistics are eyed.
GBP/USD hits lowest in five weeks amid dollar strength
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.2250, hitting the lowest in five weeks. The US dollar is rising after Fed Chair Powell rejected negative rates. UK GDP beat expectations by falling only 2% in Q1.
Bitcoin points to $288K, according to the S2F ratio
According to crypto analyst Plan B, the average price level for the next Bitcoin bullish move is beyond $250K. The fight for market shares between cryptocurrencies continues and sets the pace of events. Volatility is likely to increase in the coming sessions.
Gold spikes to weekly tops and retreats, holds above $1700 mark after Powell’s speech
Gold managed to gain some positive traction for the second straight session on Wednesday. The uptick was supported by fears about the second wave of virus infections, weaker USD. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell did not touch the subject of negative rates and capped gains.
WTI recovery stalled below $28.00 per barrel
The WTI recovery lost steam below the 28.00 resistance but still remains above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. While crude oil is in an overall downtrend the above-mentioned level can be hard to overcome in the medium-term.