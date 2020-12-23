Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD steadily climbs back to $1870 level, fresh session tops

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sellers remain hopeful below $1880 after Trump's stimulus blow – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is nursing losses after three consecutive days of declines, although remains in a familiar range above $1850. The renewed concerns about a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package could likely keep gold on the back foot. US President Donald Trump asked for an amendment to the pandemic relief package.

However, broad-based US dollar retreat cushions the downside in gold. Brexit deal optimism and disappointing US Consumer Confidence data weigh negatively on the greenback. Pre-Christmas thin trading conditions will continue to play out ahead of the US economic releases. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD steadily climbs back to $1870 level, fresh session tops

Gold maintained its bid tone through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1870 region.

The precious metal gain some positive traction on Wednesday and recovered a part of the previous day's losses back closer to weekly lows, around the $1855 region. The uptick was exclusively sponsored by the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar, which tends to benefit the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: Corrective weakness for some time yet – Credit Suisse

Gold weakness stays seen as corrective, although the core uptrend may not resume for some time yet while the yellow metal trades below the $1916 level, strategists at Credit Suisse inform.

Key quotes: "Gold has stabilized as expected back above its 200-day average (at $1819) and we remain of the view weakness from August is a correction within the longer-term bull market." Read more...