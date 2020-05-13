Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD steadies above $1700 ahead of Powell speech

Gold spot intraday: Consolidation in place

Our preference: Short positions below 1711.00 with targets at 1696.00 & 1690.00 in extension.

Alternative scenario: Above 1711.00 look for further upside with 1716.00 & 1723.00 as targets. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: Steadies above $1700 ahead of Powell speech

Gold prices (XAU/USD) trade listless so far this Wednesday, moving back and forth in a $6 range just above the 1700 level, awaiting a clear direction from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman J. Powell’s speech.

Gold bulls will look for fresh insights on the Fed’s forward guidance, in light of the recent debate on the negative interest rates and the gloomy economic outlook, which could trigger a fresh sell-off in the greenback and boost the bullion prices. Read more...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1704.07 Today Daily Change 1.59 Today Daily Change % 0.09 Today daily open 1702.48 Trends Daily SMA20 1705.31 Daily SMA50 1649.13 Daily SMA100 1608.59 Daily SMA200 1550.42 Levels Previous Daily High 1711.09 Previous Daily Low 1693.76 Previous Weekly High 1723.7 Previous Weekly Low 1682.3 Previous Monthly High 1747.82 Previous Monthly Low 1568.46 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1704.47 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1700.38 Daily Pivot Point S1 1693.8 Daily Pivot Point S2 1685.11 Daily Pivot Point S3 1676.47 Daily Pivot Point R1 1711.13 Daily Pivot Point R2 1719.77 Daily Pivot Point R3 1728.46

Gold expects massive bullish breakout above triangle

Gold (XAU/USD) is moving sideways in a triangle chart pattern. This signals a continuation of the established uptrend.

The XAU/USD needs to break above the resistance trend line and Wizz 5 level. This would confirm (green check) an uptrend within the wave 5 (purple) pattern. The triangle is either fully or nearly completed. This means that price could be building a wave E (purple) of wave 4 now or soon. Read more...