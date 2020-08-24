Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD stays pressured below $1,950

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stays pressured below $1,950

Gold drops to $1,931 amid the early Monday morning in Asia. The yellow metal flashed the second consecutive weekly loss while closing around $1,940 on Friday. The US dollar’s pullback from the multi-month low could be considered as the major reason for the bullion’s latest weakness. Additionally, Wall Street’s gains and market’s wait for the key events also probe the bulls after they stepped back from the record high.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1933.06 Today Daily Change -7.37 Today Daily Change % -0.38 Today daily open 1940.43 Trends Daily SMA20 1974.8 Daily SMA50 1863.6 Daily SMA100 1786.31 Daily SMA200 1666.81 Levels Previous Daily High 1956.05 Previous Daily Low 1911.64 Previous Weekly High 2015.65 Previous Weekly Low 1911.64 Previous Monthly High 1984.8 Previous Monthly Low 1757.7 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1928.6 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1939.09 Daily Pivot Point S1 1916.03 Daily Pivot Point S2 1891.63 Daily Pivot Point S3 1871.62 Daily Pivot Point R1 1960.44 Daily Pivot Point R2 1980.45 Daily Pivot Point R3 2004.85

Gold: Next week's key macroeconomic events to keep an eye on

The troy ounce of the precious metal closed the week with small losses at $1,940. The broad-based USD strength on the back of the minutes of the FOMC's July meeting made it difficult for the XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum in the second half of the week. On the other hand, the cautious market mood amid heightened US-China political tensions helped gold stay relatively resilient.

