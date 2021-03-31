Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD stays pressured below $1,700 amid cautious markets

Gold Price Analysis: Upside correction from daily support on the cards?

As per the prior analysis, Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears taking control, eyes on a breakout, &, Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD suffers at the hands of the US 10-year yield spiking, and more recently, Gold Price Analysis: Bears attacking critical weekly support, the bears are keeping the momentum going in Asia.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stays pressured below $1,700 amid cautious markets

Gold prints a three-day losing streak while holding lower ground near $1,685 amid the initial Asian session trading on Wednesday. The yellow metal dropped heavily on Tuesday after the US dollar index (DXY) marked a fresh high since early November 2020. The downside move gets extra help from geopolitical headlines recently while cautious sentiment ahead of the key data/events also weighs on the bullion prices.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1679.94
Today Daily Change -5.30
Today Daily Change % -0.31
Today daily open 1685.24
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1721.44
Daily SMA50 1777.15
Daily SMA100 1818.58
Daily SMA200 1859.98
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1714.46
Previous Daily Low 1678.77
Previous Weekly High 1747.12
Previous Weekly Low 1721.69
Previous Monthly High 1871.9
Previous Monthly Low 1717.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1692.4
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1700.83
Daily Pivot Point S1 1671.19
Daily Pivot Point S2 1657.13
Daily Pivot Point S3 1635.5
Daily Pivot Point R1 1706.88
Daily Pivot Point R2 1728.51
Daily Pivot Point R3 1742.57

 

 

