Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD stays offered below $1,950

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stays offered below $1,950 amid risk reset

Gold carries the downbeat performance since Thursday while taking rounds to $1,940 amid the initial Asian session on Monday. The yellow metal remains pressured as the US dollar refrains from entertaining the bears and the risk catalysts flash mixed signals.

Even if fears of no-deal Brexit joins the Sino-American tussle to weigh on the market sentiment, weekend news suggesting the AstraZeneca’s restart of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine trials, after halting it during the last week, seems to favor the risk barometer. Also on the positive side could be comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers suggesting further easy money days.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1947.5 Today Daily Change 7.12 Today Daily Change % 0.37 Today daily open 1940.38 Trends Daily SMA20 1947.38 Daily SMA50 1919.63 Daily SMA100 1824.06 Daily SMA200 1702.55 Levels Previous Daily High 1954.78 Previous Daily Low 1937.29 Previous Weekly High 1966.54 Previous Weekly Low 1906.62 Previous Monthly High 2075.32 Previous Monthly Low 1863.24 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1943.97 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1948.1 Daily Pivot Point S1 1933.52 Daily Pivot Point S2 1926.66 Daily Pivot Point S3 1916.03 Daily Pivot Point R1 1951.01 Daily Pivot Point R2 1961.64 Daily Pivot Point R3 1968.5

Gold Weekly Forecast: The trend continuation pattern is set - all we need now is a price break

Over the last week, we have seen the US government has still not put together a fiscal stimulus pattern. This was slightly overshadowed by the recent Brexit shenanigans but this has not had a massive impact on the gold price. The dollar is still pretty much in a sideways trend but there was some strength in the EUR after the ECB meeting this week. Not enough to break the consolidation high as the 1.20 area still looks firm for now.

