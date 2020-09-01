Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD stays in uptrend mode

XAU/USD outlook: Gold rises to two-week high as dollar accelerates lower

Fresh weakness of the dollar lifted gold to the highest levels in two weeks on Tuesday, signaling bullish continuation after Monday's Doji and repeated failure to close above 20DMA ($1967).

Fresh advance rose above 20DMA (which now became solid support) and cracked important Fibo barrier at $1993 (61.8% of $2074/$1862 pullback).

Break and close above this level would generate fresh bullish signal for probe through $2000 and attack at 18 Aug recovery peak at $2015.

Gold sentiment firmed after Fed signaled prolonged ultra-low rates last week, with bullish setup of daily studies supporting the advance, but overbought stochastic generating initial warning. Read More...

Gold stays in uptrend mode

XAU/USD traded higher on Tuesday, breaking above last Thursday’s high, near the 1975 level. Overall, the precious metal continues to trade above the upside support line drawn from the low of June 16th, while since Friday, it is trading above all three of our moving averages on the 4-hour chart. All these technical signs paint a positive near-term picture in our view.

If the bulls are willing to stay behind the steering wheel, we may see them challenging the 2015 territory soon, marked by the high of August 18th. They may decide to take a break after testing that zone, thereby allowing a corrective slide. That said, as long as the metal would be trading above the aforementioned upside line, we would see decent chances for the bulls to shoot again, and perhaps push the price above 2015. Read More...

Fed embraces higher inflation, will it embrace gold, too?

Fed adopts a new strategy that opens the door for higher inflation. The change is fundamentally positive for gold prices.

So, it happened! In line with market expectations, the Fed has changed its monetary policy framework into a more dovish one! This is something we warned our Readers in our last Fundamental Gold Report:

The Fed could change how it defines and achieves its inflation goal, trying, for example, to achieve its inflation target as an average over a longer time period rather than on an annual basis. Read More...