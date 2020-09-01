Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD stays in uptrend mode

XAU/USD outlook: Gold rises to two-week high as dollar accelerates lower
Fresh weakness of the dollar lifted gold to the highest levels in two weeks on Tuesday, signaling bullish continuation after Monday's Doji and repeated failure to close above 20DMA ($1967).
Fresh advance rose above 20DMA (which now became solid support) and cracked important Fibo barrier at $1993 (61.8% of $2074/$1862 pullback).
Break and close above this level would generate fresh bullish signal for probe through $2000 and attack at 18 Aug recovery peak at $2015.
Gold sentiment firmed after Fed signaled prolonged ultra-low rates last week, with bullish setup of daily studies supporting the advance, but overbought stochastic generating initial warning. Read More...
Gold stays in uptrend mode
XAU/USD traded higher on Tuesday, breaking above last Thursday’s high, near the 1975 level. Overall, the precious metal continues to trade above the upside support line drawn from the low of June 16th, while since Friday, it is trading above all three of our moving averages on the 4-hour chart. All these technical signs paint a positive near-term picture in our view.
If the bulls are willing to stay behind the steering wheel, we may see them challenging the 2015 territory soon, marked by the high of August 18th. They may decide to take a break after testing that zone, thereby allowing a corrective slide. That said, as long as the metal would be trading above the aforementioned upside line, we would see decent chances for the bulls to shoot again, and perhaps push the price above 2015. Read More...
Fed embraces higher inflation, will it embrace gold, too?
Fed adopts a new strategy that opens the door for higher inflation. The change is fundamentally positive for gold prices.
So, it happened! In line with market expectations, the Fed has changed its monetary policy framework into a more dovish one! This is something we warned our Readers in our last Fundamental Gold Report:
The Fed could change how it defines and achieves its inflation goal, trying, for example, to achieve its inflation target as an average over a longer time period rather than on an annual basis. Read More...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1950 amid mixed eurozone data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1950 but off the highs near 1.20. Eurozone CPI disappointed with -0.2% in August while the Manufacturing PMI met estimates with 51.7 points. The dollar is under broad pressure amid an upbeat market mood and Fed support.
GBP/USD trades above 1.34 ahead of tax news, US data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.34, the highest since December as the dollar extends its decline. UK FinMin Sunak is set to present tax hikes. The final UK Manufacturing PMI came out at 55.2, a minor downgrade. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
XAU/USD gearing up for a test of $2000, ISM eyed
US dollar licks its wounds, still supportive of Gold’s upside. ISM Manufacturing PMI and Employment Index to improve. Technical set up still favors the XAU bulls.
Forex Today: Dollar free-falls amid vaccine hopes, Fed fallout, critical levels and data eyed
September begins where August ended – dollar weakness. The fallout from Fed dovishness and hopes for a vaccine boost markets and weigh on the greenback. Manufacturing sector PMIs are awaited.
WTI: Pullback risks mount with the golden cross
WTI trades at $42.95 at press time versus $42.56 seen on Monday. Oil's daily chart shows a golden crossover, a contrary indicator. Monday's bearish inverted hammer suggests scope for price pullbacks.