Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD stays depressed near $1,950 despite risk off mood

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stays depressed near $1,950 despite risk off mood

Gold prices remain pressured at $1,948.10, down -0.13% intraday, during the pre-Tokyo open Asian trading on Monday. The yellow metal marked gains during the previous two weeks as the US dollar’s downbeat performance favored the bulls cheering risk-off sentiment. Though, buyers seem to await major signals to extend the weekly moves while carrying the recently sluggish intraday moves.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1954 Today Daily Change 3.45 Today Daily Change % 0.18 Today daily open 1950.55 Trends Daily SMA20 1945.37 Daily SMA50 1935.06 Daily SMA100 1836.48 Daily SMA200 1714.71 Levels Previous Daily High 1960.16 Previous Daily Low 1943.09 Previous Weekly High 1973.64 Previous Weekly Low 1932.88 Previous Monthly High 2075.32 Previous Monthly Low 1863.24 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1953.64 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1949.61 Daily Pivot Point S1 1942.37 Daily Pivot Point S2 1934.2 Daily Pivot Point S3 1925.3 Daily Pivot Point R1 1959.44 Daily Pivot Point R2 1968.34 Daily Pivot Point R3 1976.51

Gold Weekly Forecast: If XAU/USD breaks $1974 then the trend could be back on

Gold has been consolidating heavily over the last month and this week's Fed meeting did not inspire a breakout in either direction. Looking closer at the 4-hour chart below, The next main level of resistance is at the green resistance line at USD 1973.54 per troy ounce. Beyond that there is the USD 2K psychological level and purple line at USD 2015.65 per ounce. A break of these key levels could lead to a test of the all-time highs.

