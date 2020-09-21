Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD stays depressed near $1,950 despite risk off mood

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stays depressed near $1,950 despite risk off mood
Gold prices remain pressured at $1,948.10, down -0.13% intraday, during the pre-Tokyo open Asian trading on Monday. The yellow metal marked gains during the previous two weeks as the US dollar’s downbeat performance favored the bulls cheering risk-off sentiment. Though, buyers seem to await major signals to extend the weekly moves while carrying the recently sluggish intraday moves.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1954
|Today Daily Change
|3.45
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|1950.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1945.37
|Daily SMA50
|1935.06
|Daily SMA100
|1836.48
|Daily SMA200
|1714.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1960.16
|Previous Daily Low
|1943.09
|Previous Weekly High
|1973.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|1932.88
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1953.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1949.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1942.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1934.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1925.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1959.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1968.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1976.51
Gold Weekly Forecast: If XAU/USD breaks $1974 then the trend could be back on
Gold has been consolidating heavily over the last month and this week's Fed meeting did not inspire a breakout in either direction. Looking closer at the 4-hour chart below, The next main level of resistance is at the green resistance line at USD 1973.54 per troy ounce. Beyond that there is the USD 2K psychological level and purple line at USD 2015.65 per ounce. A break of these key levels could lead to a test of the all-time highs.
