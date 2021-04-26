Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD stays depressed below $1,800 amid mixed clues

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stays depressed below $1,800 amid mixed clues
Gold fails to extend late Friday’s corrective pullback while refreshing intraday low to $1,774.70 during the early Asian session trading on Monday. In doing so, the yellow metal drops for the third consecutive day after stepping back from the highest levels seem after February 25. It should, however, be noted that the bears don’t have a free hand as mixed catalysts test the immediate momentum.
Bulls and bears jostle over multiple issues…
Although S&P 500 Futures begin the week on a firmer footing, gold buyers aren’t convinced for a return and they have reasons. Among them, the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes in Asia and the Western tussle with China, not to forget Brexit woes, are the key issues. Also challenging the mood is the defeat of Japan’s ruling party in three by-elections.
Chart of the Week: Gold price analysis, a bearish bias persists
As per the prior analysis, Gold on verge of significant correction, the outlook remains bearish as the bulls come up for what could be potentially their last breath before the bears take over.
The following illustrates the downside thesis in a series of charts that include the monthly, weekly, daily and 4-hour time frame perspectives.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls battle 1.2100 on the way to key hurdles
EUR/USD bulls look for clear direction around early March top while taking rounds to 1.2100 during the Asian session on Monday. A successful break of 100-day SMA, bullish MACD suggest further upside. March’s top, a descending trend line from early January test immediate rise.
GBP/USD looks to recapture 1.4000 amid persistent USD weakness
The pound has been a strong performer of late and the 1.40 level is in focus from both a technical and fundamental point of view. As expected, last week’s data flow out of the UK was once again supportive for the pound while the US dollar continued its downward spiral.
Gold picks up bids above $1,772-73 support confluence
Gold refreshes intraday day near $1780 while snapping a two-day downtrend with mild gains. Monthly support line, 50-SMA restrict immediate downside ahead of early month top. Bulls need a clear break above $1,800 to retake controls.
Cardano price may surge 20% if this critical level is breached
Cardano price entered the choppy zone on February 27 and showed no directional bias. Although there were deviations below the ranges, ADA seems to revert the mean. A decisive close above the supply zone’s upper band at $1.23 could trigger an upside move.
S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?