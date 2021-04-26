Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD stays depressed below $1,800 amid mixed clues

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stays depressed below $1,800 amid mixed clues

Gold fails to extend late Friday’s corrective pullback while refreshing intraday low to $1,774.70 during the early Asian session trading on Monday. In doing so, the yellow metal drops for the third consecutive day after stepping back from the highest levels seem after February 25. It should, however, be noted that the bears don’t have a free hand as mixed catalysts test the immediate momentum.

Bulls and bears jostle over multiple issues…

Although S&P 500 Futures begin the week on a firmer footing, gold buyers aren’t convinced for a return and they have reasons. Among them, the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes in Asia and the Western tussle with China, not to forget Brexit woes, are the key issues. Also challenging the mood is the defeat of Japan’s ruling party in three by-elections.

Chart of the Week: Gold price analysis, a bearish bias persists

As per the prior analysis, Gold on verge of significant correction, the outlook remains bearish as the bulls come up for what could be potentially their last breath before the bears take over.

The following illustrates the downside thesis in a series of charts that include the monthly, weekly, daily and 4-hour time frame perspectives.

