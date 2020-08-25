Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD stays depressed above $1,900

Gold stays depressed above $1,900

Gold picks up bids near $1,930 during the early Tuesday morning in Asia. The yellow metal dropped for the last two days in a row while closing around $1,923/24 on Monday. Although buyers are trying to retake controls, the quote remains inside the previous day’s trading range between $1,924 and $1,934.

While lower high since early August, followed by the latest weakness in the yellow metal’s prices, favor gold bears, a short-term triangle formation established since August 07 keeps the buyers hopeful. Not only the technical pattern but fundamentals are also probing the sellers’ entry.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1934.27
Today Daily Change 4.91
Today Daily Change % 0.25
Today daily open 1929.36
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1974.14
Daily SMA50 1867.68
Daily SMA100 1789.43
Daily SMA200 1669.12
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1961.87
Previous Daily Low 1923.86
Previous Weekly High 2015.65
Previous Weekly Low 1911.64
Previous Monthly High 1984.8
Previous Monthly Low 1757.7
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1938.38
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1947.35
Daily Pivot Point S1 1914.86
Daily Pivot Point S2 1900.35
Daily Pivot Point S3 1876.85
Daily Pivot Point R1 1952.87
Daily Pivot Point R2 1976.37
Daily Pivot Point R3 1990.88

 

Bullion markets catch a breath

Gold bugs may finally be taking their summer (stay)vacation. After months of frenetic activity in the bullion markets, physical buying and selling slowed a bit last week. 

The respite, if it persists, could be welcome news for investors who have been frustrated by product scarcity and higher premiums. The COVID-19-associated economic troubles have not been resolved, but those stories aren’t commanding the level of attention they did in recent weeks. 

Read more ...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

