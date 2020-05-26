Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD stays below $1,750 as S&P 500 Futures print over 1.0% gains

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD meets a plateau as global CODVID curve peaks
The price of XAU/USD is at $1,727.88, -0.45 and has sunk from a high of $1,735.67 falling to $1,721.61 on the day. Gold is a complicated mix of deflationary and reflationary expectations as well as serving as a safe haven in the face of COVID-19 headwinds and geopolitical tensions.
As we start the week, UK and US markets are closed for holidays. Asian and European markets have been buoyed by the prospects of a pick-up in economies which will get a boost from pent up demand and consumption following the relaxation of lockdown measures.
Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stays below $1,750 as S&P 500 Futures print over 1.0% gains
Gold prices remain mildly positive around $1,728.30 during the early-Asian session on Tuesday. That said, the bullion dropped the previous day amid the UK/US holidays and US President Donald Trump’s refrain from firing shots against China’s march to gain more power in Hong Kong. Also exerting downside pressure on the safe-haven demand could be the hopes of the economic restart after the coronavirus (COVID-19) led halt to the activities.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY jumps 12 pips as BOJ's Kuroda talks about downside risks to Japan's economy
USD/JPY extends early gains as BOJ's Kuroda sounds pessimistic on the economy. BOJ stands ready to do more if required, Kuroda said while speaking in parliament. The US stock futures are better bid and could be adding to downside pressures around Yen.
AUD/USD: Uptick stalls amid a decline in the AU-US bond yield spread
AUD/USD is better bid, but struggling to extend gains beyond 0.6575. The AU-US yield spread drops for the fourth straight day. RBA, however, remains a relatively less dovish bank compared to the Fed.
The Hong Kong Dollar, the next black swan?
Tradewars between the US and China picking up in the headlines. Macro instability in Hong Kong is coming to the fore as a major risk for financial markets. The debasement of the HKD peg would be a nuclear type of option for global financial markets.
Gold stays below $1,750 as S&P 500 Futures print over 1.0% gains
Gold prices extend pullback from $1,733.50. Church reopening in California, US President Trump’s refrain to speak on Hong Kong keep trading sentiment positive. The return of full markets, US-China tussle will be in focus for immediate direction.
USD/JPY jumps 12 pips as BOJ's Kuroda talks about downside risks to Japan's economy
USD/JPY extends early gains as BOJ's Kuroda sounds pessimistic on the economy. BOJ stands ready to do more if required, Kuroda said while speaking in parliament. The US stock futures are better bid and could be adding to downside pressures around Yen.