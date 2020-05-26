Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD stays below $1,750 as S&P 500 Futures print over 1.0% gains

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD meets a plateau as global CODVID curve peaks

The price of XAU/USD is at $1,727.88, -0.45 and has sunk from a high of $1,735.67 falling to $1,721.61 on the day. Gold is a complicated mix of deflationary and reflationary expectations as well as serving as a safe haven in the face of COVID-19 headwinds and geopolitical tensions.

As we start the week, UK and US markets are closed for holidays. Asian and European markets have been buoyed by the prospects of a pick-up in economies which will get a boost from pent up demand and consumption following the relaxation of lockdown measures.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stays below $1,750 as S&P 500 Futures print over 1.0% gains

Gold prices remain mildly positive around $1,728.30 during the early-Asian session on Tuesday. That said, the bullion dropped the previous day amid the UK/US holidays and US President Donald Trump’s refrain from firing shots against China’s march to gain more power in Hong Kong. Also exerting downside pressure on the safe-haven demand could be the hopes of the economic restart after the coronavirus (COVID-19) led halt to the activities.

