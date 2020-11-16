Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD starts to recover

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1921 upside level amid softer USD, vaccine hopes – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) edges higher starting out a fresh week, challenging the $1900 hurdle amid a broadly softer US dollar. Coronavirus vaccine optimism and the Asia-pacific trade deal (RCEP) offset concerns over rising cases globally and boost the appetite for the riskier assets at the expense of the safe-haven greenback.

The vaccine euphoria is back in play this Monday, although the second virus wave worries continue to linger amid a light data docket. Let’s take a look at how gold is positioned technically.

Gold is slowly starting to recover from the sharp drop on Monday after the positive vaccine news and broad risk rally. It’s not clear that the breakdown in the correlation with equities should be this sharp, which suggests sticking to long positions.

But even after trading up on Friday amounting to +1 dollar for every basis point drop in the 10Y UST, I think the jury remains out if we see sub-$1,800 before +$2,000 when the next vaccine is rolled out.

