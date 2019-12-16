Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD starts the week by challenging $1480 per once

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls challenge the $1480/oz resistance

The theme of December remains a sideways consolidation. XAU/USD is challenging the 1480 resistance near the 50 SMA. However, the metal is trapped in a range between the 1455 and 1485 levels while remaining under the 50 and 100-day simple moving averages (DMAs).

Read more...

Gold will start downtrend below support 1473 with target on 1465

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 1478.5, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1486, from that can start correction back to support 1478.

Read more...