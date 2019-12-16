Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD starts the week by challenging $1480 per once

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls challenge the $1480/oz resistance

The theme of December remains a sideways consolidation. XAU/USD is challenging the 1480 resistance near the 50 SMA. However, the metal is trapped in a range between the 1455 and 1485 levels while remaining under the 50 and 100-day simple moving averages (DMAs).

Gold will start downtrend below support 1473 with target on 1465

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 1478.5, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1486, from that can start correction back to support 1478.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1476.08
Today Daily Change -0.42
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1476.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1466.79
Daily SMA50 1479.45
Daily SMA100 1489.76
Daily SMA200 1409.57
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1478.1
Previous Daily Low 1462.82
Previous Weekly High 1486.58
Previous Weekly Low 1458.82
Previous Monthly High 1515.38
Previous Monthly Low 1445.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1472.26
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1468.66
Daily Pivot Point S1 1466.85
Daily Pivot Point S2 1457.19
Daily Pivot Point S3 1451.57
Daily Pivot Point R1 1482.13
Daily Pivot Point R2 1487.75
Daily Pivot Point R3 1497.41

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD nears daily highs amid the prevalent good mood

The market is cautiously optimistic about trade war headlines, with action limited as investors wait for fresher clues. EU's manufacturing activity stagnated, services output improved just modestly in December.

GBP/USD consolidating post-election gains

The GBP/USD pair remains confined to the 1.33/1.34 range, easing within range after disappointing preliminary December Markit PMI. Brexit optimism limits the downside.

The phantom of fear pierces crypto market foundations

Negative technical indicators are extremely volatile and are approaching a technical rebound. Ethereum has fundamentals in play versus Bitcoin which could be lethal. XRP is not immune to downfalls and adds to the dangerous game of critical supports.

XAU/USD bulls challenge the $1480/oz resistance

The theme of December remains a sideways consolidation. XAU/USD is challenging the 1480 resistance near the 50 SMA. However, the metal is trapped in a range between the 1455 and 1485 levels while remaining under the 50 and 100-day simple moving averages (DMAs). 

USD/JPY: Holding on to higher ground but lacking momentum

Positive developments between the US and China keep the mood up. Japanese data mixed, industrial figures continue disappointing. USD/JPY needs to advance beyond 109.72, December monthly high.

