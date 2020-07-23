Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD started the week on the front foot

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD refreshes multi-year top past-$1,870, eyes record high of $1,920

Gold prices keep rallying to refresh the multi-year high, currently around $1,874.30 following the uptick to $1,875.22, amid the early Thursday morning in Asia. The bulls are unstoppable near the highest since September 2011 as escalation in the geopolitical tension between the US and China joins the lack of clarity surrounding the US aid package. Also fueling the bullion could be the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes that has been favoring the market’s rush to risk-safety off-late.



XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1865.68 Today Daily Change -6.44 Today Daily Change % -0.34 Today daily open 1872.12 Trends Daily SMA20 1798.17 Daily SMA50 1756.56 Daily SMA100 1703.64 Daily SMA200 1613.92 Levels Previous Daily High 1872.16 Previous Daily Low 1840.66 Previous Weekly High 1815.1 Previous Weekly Low 1790.42 Previous Monthly High 1785.91 Previous Monthly Low 1670.76 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1860.13 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1852.69 Daily Pivot Point S1 1851.13 Daily Pivot Point S2 1830.15 Daily Pivot Point S3 1819.63 Daily Pivot Point R1 1882.63 Daily Pivot Point R2 1893.15 Daily Pivot Point R3 1914.13

Gold Price Analysis: Bulls break out of reverse hourly head & shoulders to fresh highs of $1870

Precious metals have started the week on the front foot. The inflation hedge playbook is fully underway. Gold has reached a fresh rally high in a breakout of the reverse head and shoulders.

Precious metals have started the week on the front foot despite growing fears of renewed stay at home orders in major US cities, most recently being Los Angeles. "As we have witnessed in the past, gold does not hedge against a deflationary shock such as the virus, but so far inflation expectation."

