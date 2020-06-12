Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD stalls just as it looked like it would break the $1745.12 resistance

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sellers await fresh clues around $1,730

Gold bounce off $1,727.72 to $1,729.70 ahead of the Tokyo open on Friday. Even so, the yellow metal pauses Thursday’s fall from $1,744.75. While consolidation is likely a major factor behind the recent pullback in the bullion prices, calls of the negative Fed rate and vaccine trials from China seem to act as additional catalysts.

Read more ...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1725.39 Today Daily Change -1.54 Today Daily Change % -0.09 Today daily open 1726.93 Trends Daily SMA20 1723.52 Daily SMA50 1706.68 Daily SMA100 1648.82 Daily SMA200 1573.23 Levels Previous Daily High 1744.75 Previous Daily Low 1721.74 Previous Weekly High 1745.12 Previous Weekly Low 1670.76 Previous Monthly High 1765.38 Previous Monthly Low 1670.72 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1730.53 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1735.96 Daily Pivot Point S1 1717.53 Daily Pivot Point S2 1708.13 Daily Pivot Point S3 1694.52 Daily Pivot Point R1 1740.54 Daily Pivot Point R2 1754.15 Daily Pivot Point R3 1763.55



Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stalls just as it looked like it would break the $1745.12 resistance

Gold had been pushing higher in the session as a strong bout of risk aversion was noted on Thursday. The progress was blocked at the USD 1745.12 per troy ounce, a level which has been a strong resistance recently.

The move lower has now stalled at the 55 Exponential Moving Average marked in blue. Now there is a consolidation zone forming and the USD 1720.00 area could be a support level overnight in the Asian session.

Read more ...