Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD stalling in $1700s surrounding by critical technicals

Gold Price Analysis: Monthly support trendline checks bearish MACD above $1700

Gold prices drop to $1,704.70, down 0.16% on a day, amid the early Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the bullion extends the previous three-day declines while staying above the monthly support line. Even so, the MACD turns bearish for the first time since March 24. As a result, bears will look for entry below $1,700 while targeting the 21-day SMA level of $1,679.

It should also be noted that the previous week’s low near $1,660 and the late-March top near $1,645 will be on the bears’ radars after breaking the 21-day SMA. On the contrary, the precious metal’s pullback moves may have to clear $1,720 ahead of confronting a fortnight-long falling resistance line, currently near $1,735.

Gold is trading -0.26% between $1,692.31 and $1,716.52 at $1,706.85 with a more stable backdrop in financial and commodity markets and the VIX in decline. Consequently, Gold futures have also been on the backfoot for a third straight session decline while markets look to nations reopening their economies following weeks of COVID-19 shutdowns. 

However, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States topped 1 million on Tuesday as researchers say the number of deaths could rise in coming weeks. There are at least 1,002,498 cases of the virus across the US, according to the John Hopkins University. Meanwhile, some governors are moving forward with reopening their economies and US equities are riding the optimism.  

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1710.49
Today Daily Change 2.23
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 1708.26
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1678.64
Daily SMA50 1633
Daily SMA100 1586.04
Daily SMA200 1536.85
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1716.31
Previous Daily Low 1692.04
Previous Weekly High 1739
Previous Weekly Low 1661.18
Previous Monthly High 1703.27
Previous Monthly Low 1451.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1701.31
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1707.04
Daily Pivot Point S1 1694.76
Daily Pivot Point S2 1681.27
Daily Pivot Point S3 1670.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 1719.03
Daily Pivot Point R2 1729.81
Daily Pivot Point R3 1743.3

 

 

