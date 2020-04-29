Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD stalling in $1700s surrounding by critical technicals

Gold Price Analysis: Monthly support trendline checks bearish MACD above $1700

Gold prices drop to $1,704.70, down 0.16% on a day, amid the early Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the bullion extends the previous three-day declines while staying above the monthly support line. Even so, the MACD turns bearish for the first time since March 24. As a result, bears will look for entry below $1,700 while targeting the 21-day SMA level of $1,679.

It should also be noted that the previous week’s low near $1,660 and the late-March top near $1,645 will be on the bears’ radars after breaking the 21-day SMA. On the contrary, the precious metal’s pullback moves may have to clear $1,720 ahead of confronting a fortnight-long falling resistance line, currently near $1,735.

Gold prices stalling in $1700s surrounding by critical technicals

Gold is trading -0.26% between $1,692.31 and $1,716.52 at $1,706.85 with a more stable backdrop in financial and commodity markets and the VIX in decline. Consequently, Gold futures have also been on the backfoot for a third straight session decline while markets look to nations reopening their economies following weeks of COVID-19 shutdowns.

However, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States topped 1 million on Tuesday as researchers say the number of deaths could rise in coming weeks. There are at least 1,002,498 cases of the virus across the US, according to the John Hopkins University. Meanwhile, some governors are moving forward with reopening their economies and US equities are riding the optimism.

