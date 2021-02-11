Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD stages a quick comeback, still below $1850

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD turns vulnerable below ascending trend-line

Gold witnessed some selling during the Asian session on Thursday and rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA. The precious metal gained traction for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday and was supported by a combination of factors. The early uptick was sponsored by a broad-based US dollar weakness, which tends to benefit the dollar-denominated commodity. Apart from this, weaker US consumer inflation figures triggered a sharp turnaround in the US Treasury bond yields and provided an additional boost to the non-yielding yellow metal.

That said, expectations of a strong economic recovery – amid reflation from a massive US fiscal spending plan and the progress in coronavirus vaccinations – kept a lid on any further gains. The US President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package is designed to revive growth after the current downturn, rather cause the US economy to overheat later in 2021 or 2022.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stages a quick comeback, still below $1850

Gold (XAU/USD) has staged a quick comeback after meeting buyers once again around the $1833 region. The level is the powerful confluence of the horizontal trendline support and the 200-hourly moving average (HMA).

Therefore, the bulls remain hopeful so long as that level is defended. In case of a failure to do so, the next relevant support is seen at the bullish 100-HMA of $1829. A sharp sell-off cannot be ruled towards $1800 if the selling pressure intensifies.

Gold continuation of bearish move still very possible

GOLD has completed the SHS pattern but we need to see the breakout below the neckline. Bears are having the upper hand.

1838-45 is the POC zone. We should see a break lower and a possible test of 1835, the neckline of SHS pattern. If the price breaks lower we should see a continuation down towards 1831, 1821, 1811 and 1801. This will complete both the Diving Board and SHS pattern. Uptrend is non-existent as long as the price is below the 1860 zone.