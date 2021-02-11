Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD stages a quick comeback, still below $1850

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD turns vulnerable below ascending trend-line
Gold witnessed some selling during the Asian session on Thursday and rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA. The precious metal gained traction for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday and was supported by a combination of factors. The early uptick was sponsored by a broad-based US dollar weakness, which tends to benefit the dollar-denominated commodity. Apart from this, weaker US consumer inflation figures triggered a sharp turnaround in the US Treasury bond yields and provided an additional boost to the non-yielding yellow metal.
That said, expectations of a strong economic recovery – amid reflation from a massive US fiscal spending plan and the progress in coronavirus vaccinations – kept a lid on any further gains. The US President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package is designed to revive growth after the current downturn, rather cause the US economy to overheat later in 2021 or 2022. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stages a quick comeback, still below $1850
Gold (XAU/USD) has staged a quick comeback after meeting buyers once again around the $1833 region. The level is the powerful confluence of the horizontal trendline support and the 200-hourly moving average (HMA).
Therefore, the bulls remain hopeful so long as that level is defended. In case of a failure to do so, the next relevant support is seen at the bullish 100-HMA of $1829. A sharp sell-off cannot be ruled towards $1800 if the selling pressure intensifies. Read more...
Gold continuation of bearish move still very possible
GOLD has completed the SHS pattern but we need to see the breakout below the neckline. Bears are having the upper hand.
1838-45 is the POC zone. We should see a break lower and a possible test of 1835, the neckline of SHS pattern. If the price breaks lower we should see a continuation down towards 1831, 1821, 1811 and 1801. This will complete both the Diving Board and SHS pattern. Uptrend is non-existent as long as the price is below the 1860 zone. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
