Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD stabilises near its lows

Gold options market most bearish since May 14
Gold's options market shows the strongest bearish bias in 4-1/2 months, according to data source Reuters. One-month risk reversals (XAU1MRR), a gauge of calls to puts, fell to -0.475 in favor of puts, the lowest level since May 14.
The gauge traded at 0.625 in favor of calls on Sept. 21, having peaked at 2.125 on Aug. 7. The decline indicates investors are adding bets (put options) to position for losses in the yellow metal.
Lots of noise, not much substance
Gold contented itself to follow intra-day moves on equity markets overnight, suggesting that the buy the dip mob remains side-lined for now, either licking their wounds after going long at $1900.00 an ounce, or expecting better levels to buy more.
Gold probed the downside during the New York session, but support at its 100-DMA at $1845.50 held firm and is key pivot level for today's session. Gold finished the session 0.25% higher at $1867.00 an ounce, in line with the non-descript close on US equity markets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eyes first 1% weekly loss since May
EUR/USD is on track to register its first 1% weekly decline since the first week of May. Coronavirus resurgence to keep euro under pressure in the near-term. Dollar to benefit from the US fiscal impasse, election uncertainty.
GBP/USD holds steady around 1.2750, awaits fresh impetus
Having faltered the bounce once again near 1.2780 region, GBP/USD remains side-lined near 1.2750 ahead of the London open, as the bull-bear tug-of-war extends amid a stall in the US dollar’s rally and cautious optimism.
Gold sell-off pauses as US dollar retreats from two-month high
Gold bears are taking a hiatus amid the US dollar's pullback from two-month highs. The yellow metal witnessed two-way business and closed on a flat note on Thursday, forming a Doji candle – an indecision sign.
US Durable Goods Orders August Preview: Duplicating the retail sales slowdown
Purchases of long-lasting consumer products are projected to moderate after the three strong months that followed the shutdown in March and April. New orders for durable goods are forecast to gain 1.5% in August after climbing 11.4% in July, 7.7% in June and 15% in May.
WTI holding the $40's, but a fade on rallies is the technical playbook
WTI bulls taking the baton from the bears on Thursday against an otherwise technically bearish backdrop. Demand-side fundamentals demand greatly on a vaccine. Commodities are performing well as ...