Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD squeezed by 55– and 200-hour SMAs [Video]

Gold: Lower highs and lower lows – Buy into weakness? [Video]
Gold has been under pressure for much of the past week, but a pick up into the close yesterday and a further run higher today brings the price back towards an important crossroads. Since topping at $1764 early last week, the market has formed a corrective trend, forming lower highs and lower lows. This shows as a near term downtrend channel on the hourly chart. However, finding support at $1693 yesterday, it lends the potential that gold could still be in positive trend, but just a much shallower trend (dating back to the early April low at $1640). Read more...
XAU/USD analysis: Squeezed by 55– and 200-hour SMAs
On Wednesday, the XAU/USD exchange rate reversed north from the 1,700.00 level. During today's morning, the rate pierced the 100-hour SMA near 1,721.00.
It is likely that yellow metal could gain support from the 55-hour SMA near 1,715.00 and extend gains against the US Dollar. In this case the rate would have to exceed the 200-hour SMA near 1,733.00. Read more...
Gold higher again
The gold futures contract gained 1.24% on Wednesday, as the market retraced most of its Tuesday’s decline. It bounced off a $1,700 support level again. Gold has been trading within a downward correction after reaching new monthly high of $1,775.80 on Monday a week ago. But yesterday’s price action was quite bullish and today it goes higher. But gold extends an over month-long consolidation, as we can see on the daily chart:
Gold is 0.7% higher today, as it is extending a short-term uptrend. Financial markets remain in risk-on mode, as stocks reach new medium-term highs. What about the other precious metals?: Silver gained 0.92% on Wednesday and today it is 0.4% higher, platinum gained 0.55% and today is trading 0.5% lower. Palladium lost 0.54% yesterday and today it is 0.6% lower again. Read more...
EUR/USD surges to 1.1050 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, hitting new 8-week highs. US data was mixed with a ray of light coming from continuing claims. Hopes about the EU Fund and reopenings trump Sino-American relations.
GBP/USD reaches 1.23 amid USD weakness, shrugging off UK issues
GBP/USD is trading around 1.23, taking advantage of USD weakness stemming from a better market mood. The Brexit impasse, the BOE's open door to negative rates weigh on the pound. Political developments around the Cummings are also in the mix.
Goldman Sachs puts Bitcoin on par with Gold
One of the world's largest investment banks, Goldman Sachs, announced a conference for its clients entitled “Implications of Current Inflation, Gold and Bitcoin Policies”
Gold clings to gains near session tops, above $1720 level ahead of US data
Gold built on its steady intraday positive move and refreshed daily tops, around the $1726 region during the mid-European session.
WTI: Bears can ignore latest bounces toward $32.00
WTI’s recovery moves from $31.49, fades momentum as the black gold trades down -1.39% on a day, ahead of the European open on Thursday. The energy benchmark’s sustained break of the 11-day-old rising trend line, as well as 200-HMA, keeps the bears’ hopeful.