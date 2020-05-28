Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD squeezed by 55– and 200-hour SMAs [Video]

Gold: Lower highs and lower lows – Buy into weakness? [Video]

Gold has been under pressure for much of the past week, but a pick up into the close yesterday and a further run higher today brings the price back towards an important crossroads. Since topping at $1764 early last week, the market has formed a corrective trend, forming lower highs and lower lows. This shows as a near term downtrend channel on the hourly chart. However, finding support at $1693 yesterday, it lends the potential that gold could still be in positive trend, but just a much shallower trend (dating back to the early April low at $1640). Read more...

XAU/USD analysis: Squeezed by 55– and 200-hour SMAs

On Wednesday, the XAU/USD exchange rate reversed north from the 1,700.00 level. During today's morning, the rate pierced the 100-hour SMA near 1,721.00.

It is likely that yellow metal could gain support from the 55-hour SMA near 1,715.00 and extend gains against the US Dollar. In this case the rate would have to exceed the 200-hour SMA near 1,733.00. Read more...

Gold higher again

The gold futures contract gained 1.24% on Wednesday, as the market retraced most of its Tuesday’s decline. It bounced off a $1,700 support level again. Gold has been trading within a downward correction after reaching new monthly high of $1,775.80 on Monday a week ago. But yesterday’s price action was quite bullish and today it goes higher. But gold extends an over month-long consolidation, as we can see on the daily chart:

Gold is 0.7% higher today, as it is extending a short-term uptrend. Financial markets remain in risk-on mode, as stocks reach new medium-term highs. What about the other precious metals?: Silver gained 0.92% on Wednesday and today it is 0.4% higher, platinum gained 0.55% and today is trading 0.5% lower. Palladium lost 0.54% yesterday and today it is 0.6% lower again. Read more...